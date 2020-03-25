Trump Says He ‘Won’t Accept’ That Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran, Despite Family’s Statement

The circle of relatives of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent and CIA contractor who vanished in Iran over 10 years in the past, stated on Wednesday that they consider he’s lifeless in response to “information from U.S. officials.”

“We recently received information from U.S. officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody,” a commentary from the circle of relatives learn. “We don’t know when or how he died, only that it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Levinson disappeared in 2007 whilst operating in Iran. He reappeared in a video and sequence of pictures 3 years later, however has no longer been noticed or heard from since.

“It is impossible to describe our pain,” the circle of relatives’s commentary learn, including that they must regulate to a “new reality that is inconceivable” to them. “His grandchildren will never meet him. They will only know him through the stories we tell them,” they wrote.

The commentary additionally stated the ones liable for what came about to Levinson and the “U.S. government who for many years repeatedly left him behind” would sooner or later “receive justice” for what they did.

“We expect American officials, as well as officials around the world, to continue to press Iran to seek Bob’s return, and to ensure those Iranian officials involved are held accountable,” they wrote.

The circle of relatives thanked President Trump and several other different Trump management officers, who they stated have “done all they could to make [their] family whole again.”

But in a Wednesday press convention, Trump looked as if it would categorical doubt in regards to the knowledge the circle of relatives stated that they had won, announcing, “They haven’t told us that he’s dead.”

At the similar time, Trump said that “it’s not looking great” for Levinson, whom he described as a “great gentleman.”

“We’ve gotten so many people back … but uh, Robert Levinson, who was outstanding, he’s been sick for a long time. He had some rough problems prior to his detainment or capture. We feel terribly for the family,” the president stated.

“It’s not looking great but I won’t accept that he’s dead,” he stated.

The Daily Beast prior to now reported that the Obama Administraiton, on the time, didn’t make any public statements calling for Iran to loose Levinson as a result of they did not consider the rustic knew the place the ex-FBI agent was once.

Theories posited that Levinson were abducted by means of arranged criminals, or factions in both Iranian safety products and services or the Revolutionary Guard Corps.