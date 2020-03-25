



A TOP British diplomat has died after contracting coronavirus.

Steven Dick, the deputy head of undertaking on the British Embassy in Hungary, died on Tuesday.

He changed into Deputy Head of Mission on the British Embassy Hungary in December 2019.

In a remark, his oldsters Steven and Carol Dick mentioned: “Steven was once a much-loved son, grandson and nephew. He was once sort, humorous and beneficiant.

“It was once all the time his dream to paintings for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and he was once more than pleased representing our nation in another country.

“We are devastated by his loss and ask for privacy at this tragic time.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mentioned: “I’m desperately saddened through the inside track of Steven’s loss of life and my middle is going out to his oldsters Steven and Carol.

“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”





