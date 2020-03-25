Three nurses stranded in Gambia beg UK to fly them home so they can treat coronavirus victims







THREE extensive care nurses who’ve been left stranded in The Gambia are begging the UK to convey them home so they can treat coronavirus sufferers.

Helen Anastasiou, 56, from London, and two of her buddies have been on vacation in the West African nation when the worldwide pandemic started to swiftly escalate in Europe.

Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the newest information & updates

They were attempting to get again to the UK since closing week after Moroccan-based airline Royal Air Maroc cancelled their flights.

Helen advised Sun Online that she has been not able to touch the British embassy in Gambia after officers advised her they have been not able to assist the 3 holidaymakers.

The Brit arrived with Ruth Thacker, 61, from Liverpool and Mary Costello, 63, from Ireland, on March 10 and have been intended to go away the rustic the day before today.

She works as an ICU nurse at Royal Hospital London and is due to return to paintings on March 28 to assist battle the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab advised all Brits in a foreign country they wanted to come home now or face being stranded in a foreign country.

Helen and her buddies are determined to sign up for their colleagues at the frontlines as greater than 8,000 other people have change into inflamed with the killer trojan horse.

We really feel deserted by way of our nation – it’s horrible. We have had no verbal exchange…

Helen Anastasiou

Addressing the UK govt, Helen stated: “Can you please assist us to have the ability home so we can assist.

“My buddies need to come again to paintings. We really feel deserted by way of our nation – it’s horrible.

“We have had no communication – everywhere we have tried to ring no one is picking up the phone.”

The nurse stated she was once contacted by way of a pal in the UK closing week announcing to come home once conceivable.

She stated: “That’s once I discovered that Royal Air Maroc had closed its doorways and no verbal exchange from Opodo – the site we booked the flight thru.

“We are all intensive care nurses – my two friends are recently retired but are still registered and we all want to come home and work to help the coronavirus patients.”

Helen added: “I ring the embassy and they say ‘we don’t have anything else to inform you and this present day we’re expatriating other people.’

“Surely they have some information they can give us and now they have shut down.”

In Gambia, there were two showed instances of coronavirus and the rustic recorded its first loss of life on Sunday.

We are all extensive care nurses – all of us need to come home and paintings to assist the coronavirus sufferers

This has brought about the federal government to close its borders with neighbouring Senegal for 21 days that began in the dead of night on Monday.

Gambian President Adama Barrow additionally close the rustic’s airspace for all flights excluding for scientific and load provides for the following 3 weeks.

Helen stated when she contacted the embassy on Friday she was once advised “at the moment the government are not giving out any information and we are to stay here and contact our insurance company about our finances”.

She added: “The British govt aren’t sending any planes out to gather other people right here.

“But the Dutch, Belgium and the Germans despatched a airplane out to rescue its electorate the day before today [Sunday].

“We tried contacting the embassy today and there is no communication. They seem to have shut their offices. There are no other flights”.

The nurses attempted to move to the airport to wait on standby earlier than it close and stated it was once “horrendous”.

Helen stated: “At Gambia airport you can’t move into the airport, you’ve to stand out of doors in queues.

“And there have been other people pushing to get in – about 30 or 40 other people. Men and ladies have been punching every different, there have been youngsters there.

“Everyone was scared, it was horrible – I’m still scared now.”

Helen and her buddies were staying on the Evergreen Eco Retreat and are anxious about being ready to have the funds for the £65-a-night rooms if they can’t get home.

She stated: “We spent the closing week of vacation attempting to get home – going in and out of the city, making calls, attempting to touch the embassy. It’s been terrible.

“We want to go home. I want to go home and work. I’m an intensive care sister – I’m a specialist. I want to help the Covid-19 patients.”

Sun Online has tried to touch Opodo and Royal Morac for remark.

An FCO spokesperson stated they don’t touch upon particular person instances.

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS OUT OF CONTROL

Spain now has extra coronavirus deaths than China ‘HEAVY HEARTS’

REM drummer Bill Rieflin useless elderly 59 after courageous most cancers struggle DEADLY VIRUS

What is hantavirus? Man in China dies from illness

RED MENACE

Brit pulled from Tenerife pool by way of virus law enforcement officials ‘is Corbyn pal & Labour candidate’

TOILET HUMOUR

Idiot TikTok consumer LICKS rest room seat in vile 'coronavirus problem'

SHOTGUN WEDDING

Steve Irwin’s daughter secretly marries boyfriend hours earlier than lockdown





They added: “We recognise British vacationers in a foreign country are discovering it tough to go back to the UK on account of the extraordinary world go back and forth and home restrictions which are being presented world wide – frequently with little or no or no understand.

“The FCO is operating across the clock to reinforce British travellers in this case to permit them to come again to the UK.

“The Government is seeking to keep key transit routes open as long as possible and is in touch with international partners and the airline industry to make this happen. Consular staff are supporting those with urgent need while providing travel advice and support to those still abroad.”

Getty Images – Getty

Evergreen Eco Retreat





Source link