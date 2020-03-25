Three Nuns Left to Handle Nearly 100 Seniors Presumed to Have Coronavirus in New Jersey Care Home

Nearly 100 citizens of a nursing house in New Jersey are presumed to have the radical coronavirus after 24 citizens examined certain and plenty of others began showing signs.

All 94 citizens of the St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge had been being transported through bus with the assistance of staff dressed in full-body protecting equipment to a OneCare house kind of 30 miles away on Wednesday morning, NBC New York reported.

New Jersey well being officers mentioned that lots of the citizens and kind of a dozen group of workers contributors started experiencing flu-like signs, leaving handiest 3 nuns to handle the entire senior house’s citizens.

“This may result unfortunately and ultimately with the closure of that facility, a facility that has cared for the most vulnerable population in Woodbridge and the surrounding area for decades,” mentioned New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

“With the employees ill and now quarantined, and the inability to get the adequate staff to give the residents the care they deserve…that’s why I said the ultimate result may be closure,” she added.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday showed the state’s greatest spike in instances over a 24-hour duration with 800 new instances, bringing the full to nearly 3,700. The dying toll from the virus in New Jersey stood at 44 on Wednesday.