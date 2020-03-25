The podcast everyone in business should be listening to during the coronavirus pandemic





I lead these days with some breaking, private information.

Starting subsequent week, I’ll be becoming a member of Fortune CEO Alan Murray on our latest podcast, Leadership Next. You can in finding the podcast right here.

The podcast was once introduced pre-pandemic, however Alan’s unique thought is extra on level than ever.

“I launched this podcast because I’m convinced something big is happening in the world of business,” he lately informed the CEO Daily target market. “The rules of the game have changed. I’ve covered the intersection of business and society for four decades, but it’s only in the last few years that I’ve started hearing the best leaders talk more earnestly about how to increase their positive impact on society.”

Alan has already recorded some nice interviews—with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, and Regeneron’s president and leader science officer George Yancopoulos on combating COVID-19. But now, as we watch governments round the international cope with the pandemic with various levels of efficacy and good fortune, the want for business to step up is obvious.

I’d argue it all the time was once. Please keep tuned.

