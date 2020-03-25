Steve Carell Didn’t Want to Leave ‘The Office,’ New Book Claims

Well, right here’s a plot twist: Years after The Office sang its swan tune on NBC in 2013, more than one contributors of the display’s team say that Steve Carell, who left the display in 2011, had now not sought after to go away. The actor, they are saying, was once prepared to signal on for a pair extra years—however NBC professionals by no means requested him again.

Rolling Stone author Andy Greene’s ebook The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s accommodates interviews with more than one team contributors who insist Carell would were on board for extra time with the display. After Carell left, the display’s rankings nosedived.

In excerpts from the ebook accrued from Collider, growth operator/sound mixer Brian Wittle, hairstylist Kim Ferry, and casting director Allison Jones informed mainly the similar tale: In 2010, as his contract was once working out, Steve Carell famous off-handedly in a BBC interview that Season 7 of the display might be his remaining. When no person from NBC made any point out of the interview or attempted to convince him to keep, he discovered it will truly be his remaining.

“He didn’t want to leave the show,” Ferry says in a single excerpt. “He had told the network that he was going to sign for another couple of years. He was willing to and his agent was willing to. But for some reason, they didn’t contact him.”

“I don’t know if it was a game of chicken or what,” Ferry endured, including later that “the deadline came for when [NBC brass] were supposed to give him an offer and it passed and they didn’t make him an offer. So his agent was like, ‘Well, I guess they don’t want to renew you for some reason.’ Which was insane to me. And to him, I think.”

The kerfuffle took place simply as Bob Greenblatt took over for Jeff Zucker as NBC Entertainment leader. The Office manufacturer Randy Cordray blamed Greenblatt for Carell’s go out, telling Greene, “He took The Office for granted.” Greenblatt, in the meantime, mentioned he may now not take into accout specifics, however added, “I think Steve was already departing the show when I arrived. I couldn’t do anything about that since it preceded me.”