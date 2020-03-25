Remains of Paige Johnson, Kentucky Teen Who Went Missing Nearly 10 Years Ago, Found in Woods

A month after her 17th birthday, Paige Johnson had to let off some steam.

The Kentucky teen’s existence had modified greatly over the past two years: She’d dropped out of Simon Kenton High School to maintain her child, Makenzie, and used to be nonetheless adjusting to existence as a mom. And so, she authorized an be offering to hang around with pals one Wednesday night time in September 2010.

The Sept. 22 birthday celebration used to be only a handful of other folks placing out at a area, government stated, and he or she left with a pal, Jacob Bumpass, a couple of hours after she’d arrived.

“She was a social butterfly in school, always taking the time to talk to people and always had a smile on her face,” one of her high-school pals instructed The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “It wasn’t out of the ordinary at all to see her at parties after she left school. She was always a joy to have around.”

But when her circle of relatives aroused from sleep the following morning, Johnson used to be nowhere to be discovered. Her disappearance kicked off an enormous effort to find her, with intensive multi-county searches, however remained a thriller for the following decade—till this week, when the Covington Police Department introduced the teenager mother’s stays were discovered in a wooded house off a freeway in Clermont County.

“A lot of ways, you feel relief but you still have a lot of questions about why she disappeared in the first place,” Covington Police Chief Rob Nader stated at a Wednesday information convention pronouncing the invention. “So after you had that moment of relief where you could tell her mom, you went right back to work to find out why she disappeared in the first place.”

Authorities stated Johnson’s stays had been discovered Sunday morning close to Williamsburg Township in Clermont County, about 45 mins clear of her dad or mum’s house in Florence, Kentucky. A lady who known as 911 stated her husband had discovered a burned human cranium simply off the freeway whilst deer searching in the woods.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Covington police, and the Clermont County coroner all answered to the scene, the place they discovered further pieces most probably related together with her frame. Johnson’s stays had been recognized on Wednesday the use of dental information.

“We all wanted to find Paige alive,” Nader stated, noting that {the teenager}’s mom used to be notified in a while sooner than the clicking convention. “Today, I’m sad to say that hope evaporated entirely.”

Johnson’s older cousin, Alicen Franks, instructed The Daily Beast that whilst her circle of relatives is in surprise, they’re additionally feeling “relief that after nine and a half years—we found her.”

Franks, who used to be one of the primary other folks government known as on Wednesday to ship the scoop that Johnson were discovered, stated she has been bouncing between “happy and angry screams.” She’s thankful that her circle of relatives can bury Johnson and start the method of getting closure.

“I do feel like this huge burden has lifted a little bit, to know that we’re not crazy and that something bad had actually happened to her,” Franks stated. “Now, we just want to bury her and give her the send-off she deserves.”

She added that Donna Johnson, Paige’s mom, is thankful for the invention, however nonetheless “upset because she wants to bury her daughter’s whole body.”

“It’s been hell on earth for her these last several years,” Franks stated.

While government didn’t establish her reason of demise on Wednesday, the invention of Johnson’s stays marks the primary large ruin in a case that Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders stated has been riddled with false testimony and deceptive claims.

Sanders stated that there have been witnesses in the case who refused to cooperate or lied to government throughout the investigation, together with making one false declare that led investigators to “dig a hole the size of an Olympic-sized swimming pool” as phase of an unsuccessful seek for Johnson.

“I can’t promise charges will ever come out of this but I can promise there are people who are very worried now—and rightfully so,” Sanders instructed The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “They could have brought closure to Paige’s family years ago but they chose to lie or be uncooperative. Now they’ll know what it’s like to live with uncertainty.”

“They will be looking over their shoulders and they’ll never know when it might just be us behind them,” he added, confirming no suspects have ever been arrested in the irritating investigation.

On Sept. 23, 2010, Johnson’s older sister, Brittany Haywood, reported her teenage sister lacking after noticing she by no means returned house.

Authorities stated Bumpass, who had picked up Johnson at her mom’s area the former night, used to be right away wondered. At the time, the then-22-year-old stated he had dropped his pal off at 15th Street and Scott Boulevard in Covington at 1 a.m. after placing out— an intersection that used to be no less than 15 mins clear of her house.

“It was hard for authorities to find out any information from people who were at the party,” Franks stated. “Everyone there was partying—drinking and some even doing drugs—so they all had slightly different stories and it was pretty unclear what exactly happened that night.”

Investigators, on the other hand, found out that telephone information positioned Bumpass close to Johnson’s house in Florence at the moment and no longer in Covington. The information additionally confirmed Bumpass despatched a textual content message from East Fork State Park in Clermont County at about 4:28 a.m. that night time. Authorities searched the 10,000-acre park with cadaver canines however had been not able to trace down any clues.

Authorities stated they discovered Johnson’s frame a couple of mile and a part from the mobile phone tower that pinged Bumpass’ telephone nearly a decade in the past.

Sanders—who has been running with Covington Police on Johnson’s case for the reason that day after she used to be reported lacking—stated that in 2010 he helped comb during the teen’s Facebook and MySpace pages in hopes of studying extra about her interactions with Bumpass.

“Investigators found Mr. Bumpass’ limited statements to be untrue or unverifiable,” Covington Police Det. Gwen Kelly wrote in the search-warrant affidavit from 2010. “Mr. Bumpass was unwilling to provide an explanation of the whereabouts of Paige Johnson.”

Two months after Johnson’s disappearance, Bumpass used to be arrested for having liquor in his house, a contravention of his parole for a robbery conviction. Bumpass used to be launched from Kenton County Detention Center in 2012 however has refused to talk with police concerning the lacking individual’s case for the reason that get started of the investigation.

“She didn’t deserve what happened to her, and Jacob Bumpass and one of his close friends know exactly what happened to her yet refuse to come forward,” Haywood instructed The Cincinnati Enquirer a number of years in the past. “I know there are other people who know what happened to my sister that night…How they sleep at night is baffling to me.”

Bumpass hasn’t ever been named as a suspect or arrested in relation to Johnson’s disappearance. Haywood or Bumpass didn’t right away reply to The Daily Beast’s request for remark.

Franks stated that she is hopeful justice might be discovered quickly for her little cousin, whom she described as a “beautiful girl” with “magnetic brown eyes.”

“There was something about her that I felt this deep connection with,” she stated, including that Johnson used to be “really athletic, really funny, and really sweet.”

“She was a very beautiful girl who was crazy about her daughter Makenzie,” Franks stated. “That’s how we instantly knew something bad had happened to Paige. In no world would Paige have willing left her little girl.”