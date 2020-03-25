Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has examined sure for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

The 71-year-old, who’s inheritor to the British throne, has “been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health,” a Clarence House spokesperson showed to Newsweek.

The spokesperson added that Charles’ spouse Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, examined unfavourable however may be self-isolating.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the spokesperson mentioned.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has additionally been examined however does now not have the virus. In accordance with Government and scientific recommendation, the Prince and the Duchess are actually self-isolating at house in Scotland. The assessments have been performed by means of the NHS in Aberdeenshire the place they met the standards required for checking out.

“It isn’t conceivable to determine from whom the Prince stuck the virus owing to the top selection of engagements he performed in his public position right through fresh weeks,” the spokesperson mentioned.

This is a creating tale and shall be up to date as additional info turns into to be had.

Newsweek

World Health Organization recommendation for fending off unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19)Hygiene recommendation

Clean arms regularly with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash arms after coughing or sneezing; when taking care of the in poor health; ahead of, right through and after meals preparation; ahead of consuming; after the use of the bathroom; when arms are visibly grimy; and after dealing with animals or waste.Maintain no less than 1 meter (three ft) distance from someone who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your arms, nostril and mouth. Do now not spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue instantly and blank your arms.

Medical recommendation

If you are feeling sick (fever, cough, issue respiring) search hospital therapy early and phone native well being government upfront.Stay up to the moment on COVID-19 traits issued by means of well being government and apply their steerage.

Mask utilization

Healthy folks handiest wish to put on a masks if taking good care of a in poor health individual.Wear a masks in case you are coughing or sneezing.Masks are efficient when utilized in mixture with common hand cleansing.Do now not contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean arms should you contact the masks.Learn how one can correctly placed on, take away and put off mask. Clean arms after removing masks.Do now not reuse single-use mask.