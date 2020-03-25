Nurse ‘chops up and cooks doctor who blackmailed her into steamy sex romps then flushed his body parts down toilet’





A DERANGED nurse has murdered, chopped up and cooked the body parts of her lover – a doctor – over alleged sexual blackmail.

Emergency nurse Li Fengping, 25, additionally attempted to flush a few of her sufferer’s stays down the bathroom, information shops in China have reported.

The grisly scene was once discovered when police arrived at Ms Li’s apartment assets in the back of Yulin People’s Hospital, within the town of Yulin in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, south China.

Ms Li become keen on a sexual dating with her health facility’s deputy head of orthopaedics, Luo Yuanjian, in step with native experiences.

The Yuzhou Branch of the Yulin Public Security Bureau showed the day prior to this {that a} nurse was once being held for the killing of a colleague.

The nurse had develop into closely indebted to her colleague because of a playing dependancy

She was once pressured to repay her creditor with sex “sometimes three times per week”, experiences claimed.

In revenge for the alleged sexual blackmail, she allegedly killed her colleague and cooked a part of his stays, which officials discovered flushed down the bathroom.

Partially cooked

Neighbours photographed local government leaving the nurse’s house wearing a stretcher.

It was once lined with a work of fabric, below which the dismembered body of Dr Luo was once reported to had been.

Chinese media has quoted some of the doctor’s former colleagues as pronouncing the scoop about his loss of life was once “true” and “verified”.

A distressing symbol from the grotesque crime scene confirmed his in part cooked stays, in step with the media.

Municipal and health facility officers have thus far declined to touch upon the main points of the homicide, which remains to be below investigation.

Yulin police didn’t ascertain experiences which mentioned Ms Li had known as the police herself this morning to show herself in.

Last yr, a son allegedly murdered his personal mum in chilly blood in Thailand, prior to dismembering her and hiding her body of their refrigerator.

Student Sira Somdech, 20, from Bangkok, then shot himself when his mum’s involved pal found out the awful scene.

Woranuch Wongchai, 37, a chum of the circle of relatives, visited and opened the refrigerator – making the awful discovery in November – and then Somdech promptly taking his personal existence.

And in Australia, a killer mum who murdered her lover then faked a round-the-world commute in ‘want you have been right here’ emails to circle of relatives in a bid to hide up his loss of life.

Lindy Yvonne Williams chopped up and burned the body of George Gerbic in September 2013 and his charred torso was once later discovered dumped through the roadside.

In a bid to hide her tracks, she despatched George’s circle of relatives a message from his e mail account pronouncing the couple had determined to head on a spontaneous vacation and wouldn’t be again for 5 months.

One e mail, despatched to George’s grown-up son from a prior dating, mentioned: “Lindy and I’ve determined to head on vacation and received’t be again till February 2014.

“I will keep in touch via email and Skype.”

