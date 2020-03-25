Majority of Americans Say Trump Not Religious, But Most U.S. Adults Say Joe Biden Is, Survey Finds

A 63 p.c majority of Americans say they do not view President Donald Trump as a in particular non secular particular person, however a 55 p.c majority of U.S. adults say former Vice President Joe Biden most probably holds to his Catholic religion.

Trump has discussed God in public remarks greater than his presidential predecessors and has used evangelical Christian practices all the way through Oval Office prayers. But fresh Pew Research Center surveys disclose most effective 35 p.c of Americans consider Trump is moderately non secular and most effective 7 p.c say he’s “very” non secular. Forty p.c of Americans stated Trump, who has up to now described himself as a “Presbyterian Protestant,” is in truth “not at all” non secular. Trump’s ties to the Christian religion are wondered on partisan strains, with 87 p.c of Democrat-leaning electorate agreeing Trump isn’t non secular whilst 62 p.c of Republicans say he’s religiously affiliated.

More than one-third of the ones surveyed by way of Pew final month stated they aren’t certain what, if any, faith is practiced by way of the president. By comparability, a slight majority of Americans say Biden, who identifies as Catholic, is a person of faith. Fewer than part of Americans stated they believe Trump is a Christian.

Black participants of protestant church buildings made up the easiest share of Americans who’re “not sure” if Trump is tied to any faith. And 84 p.c of Black protestants stated they do not view Trump as non secular. But some of the nation’s white evangelicals, simply shy of two-thirds say they consider Trump is a minimum of “somewhat” non secular. Both white evangelicals and Republican-leaning electorate held the easiest share, 12 p.c, who stated they consider Trump is “very religious.” And slightly below one-quarter of general Americans stated Trump is most probably “not too” non secular.

A statistically non-existent quantity of Jewish and Democrat-leaning respondents, respectively, described Trump as “very” non secular.

Trump has on a number of events seemed at White House occasions or marketing campaign rallies along Florida televangelist Paula White, and different Christian leaders as they performed prayers. In 2017, Trump held an Oval Office prayer which applied the Pentecostal ritual referred to as the “laying on of hands” as he sat at his table. In January, Trump instructed member of the evangelical base in Miami: God is “on our side.” The president has lengthy loved overwhelming improve amongst evangelical and white Christians around the nation.

Forty-six p.c of Americans surveyed by way of Pew final month stated Trump’s Democratic Party counterpart, Biden, is “somewhat” non secular, with an extra nine p.c describing him as “very” non secular. About 39 p.c of the ones surveyed stated Biden is both “not too” non secular or 11 p.c announcing he’s “not at all” non secular.

The identical survey final month confirmed 60 p.c of Americans, quite fewer than Trump, say Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is most probably now not non secular. If Sanders must move directly to win the Democratic presidential nomination, he would change into the rustic’s first Jewish president. Just over one-third of U.S. adults stated they consider Sanders is a minimum of “somewhat” non secular.

In stark distinction to questions over Trump’s faith, Americans are a lot clearer concerning the faith of Vice President Mike Pence – who was once raised Catholic however describes himself as evangelical. About 70 p.c of the ones surveyed stated Pence is a minimum of moderately non secular, with 43 p.c describing him as “very religious.”

The White House didn’t reply to Newsweek’s request for remark by way of newsletter time.

MARK WILSON / Staff/Getty Images