Lion ends up with wounded pride after wrestling match with feisty lioness
Lion ends up with wounded pride after wrestling match with feisty lioness

THESE unbelievable photos seize the instant a tender feminine lion presentations a tender male lion who’s boss.

The pair, from the similar pride in Kenya’s Masai Mara, display the male leaping on his hind legs in a futile try to get the higher hand – prior to she knocks him directly to his again.

Cover Images

A lion ended up with wounded pride after a wrestling match with a feisty lioness[/caption]

Cover Images

The feminine got here out on most sensible because the pair had a play struggle in Kenya’s Masai Mara[/caption]

Photographer Kevin Rooney documented the scene within the Mara North Conservancy in November.

He explains: “Our information, Johnson from Kicheche Bush Camp, knowledgeable us they’re all younger adults from the similar pride.

“They had been simply very playful and honing their stalking and pouncing abilities on each and every different after we got here throughout them.

“The preliminary sparring then resulted in a brief bout of boxing, with a few respectable jabs, crosses and uppercuts.

“I feel it was once just about a break up determination on which of the playful adversaries received the bout, and having a look thru my pictures that night time, it made me and my spouse Karen each grin and realise how particular it were.”

The Masai Mara is house to the biggest inhabitants of giant cats in Africa, with greater than 800 within the house.

Cover Images

Photographer Kevin Rooney documented the scene within the Mara North Conservancy in November[/caption]

