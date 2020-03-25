Joe Biden Doesn’t Want to Debate Bernie Sanders Again: ‘We’ve Had Enough Debates’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden informed newshounds Wednesday that having some other debate along with his modern rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, is not sensible.

Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice chairman, become the front-runner for the Democratic nomination after an extraordinary comeback within the South Carolina number one on the finish of February rebooted his suffering marketing campaign. Sanders, who had garnered an early lead, has carried out poorly in maximum states that experience voted since then, however has remained within the race.

During Wednesday’s digital press convention, Biden used to be requested by means of a reporter about the opportunity of an April debate with the senator.

“My focus is just dealing with this [coronavirus] crisis right now. I haven’t thought about any more debates,” he mentioned. “I think we’ve had enough debates. I think we should get on with this.”

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders level palms at every different all the way through their presidential debate in a CNN studio in Washington, D.C., on March 15.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

Sanders’ marketing campaign didn’t right away reply to Newsweek’s request for remark. But the marketing campaign has in the past mentioned the senator would cross up in opposition to Biden once more if a debate is held in April.

“Senator Sanders is still running for president,” Mike Casca, the candidate’s director of conversation, informed The New York Times on Tuesday. “If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there.”

After a sequence of main defeats, many Biden supporters and average Democrats have prompt Sanders to drop out of the race and make allowance the previous vice chairman to paintings towards unifying the celebration. But because the coronavirus pandemic has taken middle level and the Democratic nomination procedure has pale from nationwide consideration, Sanders has shifted his marketing campaign to unfold consciousness in regards to the outbreak and lift price range for the ones negatively suffering from the disaster.

Most political analysts see it as subsequent to unimaginable for Sanders to come again now and win the celebration’s nomination. Nearly all contemporary nationwide polls display him trailing Biden by means of double digits, with surveys of particular person states but to vote in the principle procedure presenting a in a similar way dismal outlook for the senator.

Last week, Sanders used to be requested by means of a CNN reporter about how lengthy he deliberate to keep within the race. The candidate answered with frustration, as he sought after to speak about the reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have to stop with this. I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis. You know? We’re dealing with it, and you’re asking me these questions,” Sanders mentioned.

“Right now, I’m trying to do my best to make sure that we don’t have an economic meltdown and that people don’t die,” he added. “Is that enough to you? To keep you busy for today?”