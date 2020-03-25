Jimmy Kimmel Brands Melania Trump the ‘Inventor of Social Distancing’

“Some of our thickest-headed politicians have been passing the time by spreading nonsense about the coronavirus,” Jimmy Kimmel stated in the newest “quarantine minilogue” from his house on Tuesday.

He started with Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who argued to Tucker Carlson on Monday that, in Kimmel’s phrases “old people are willing to go to an early grave in order to help boost the stock market.”

“And that doesn’t make me noble or brave or anything like that,” Patrick stated on Fox News.

“No, it makes you an idiot,” Kimmel answered, sooner than including, “I shouldn’t say it makes you an idiot. It reveals to us that you are an idiot.”

“Unfortunately, the lieutenant governor isn’t alone in this moron-athon,” the host persevered, shifting directly to President Trump’s Fox News “town hall” tournament all through which he stated he plans to have the nation open for trade by means of Easter.

“By Easter?! That’s in two and half weeks!” Kimmel stated. “Even Jesus is like, ‘Jesus, calm down, let’s think this through.’ We’re all going to die so the president can eat Peeps.”

Finally, Kimmel shared the information with audience that First Lady Melania Trump has examined unfavorable for the coronavirus. “Of course she has,” he stated. “She’s been six feet away from her husband since Stormy Daniels. Their marriage was the inventor of social distancing.”