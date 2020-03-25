Jeri Ryan Is a ‘Star Trek’ Icon—and One of the Most Important Political Figures of Our Time

Photo Illustration through Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast

Jeri Ryan remains to be haunted through the ones 5 little phrases. “It’s the scene that I’ve always hated,” she says with a sigh. “The notorious Then you wish to copulate? scene. Hated everything about it. It was so on the nose, so gratuitous. I haven’t gone back to watch any of it.”

It came about in “Revulsion,” the 5th episode of Star Trek: Voyager’s fourth season. Ryan’s Seven of Nine, a statuesque Borg in a silver, form-fitting catsuit, makes an attempt to seduce Harry Kim, the Operations Officer of Starfleet’s USS Voyager. After a longer monologue on the nature of human sexuality, she asks that he take away his garments; he panics, stammering awkwardly. They stay buddies.

“That scene annoys me so much, because it stands against what this character was. She was completely asexual and innocent, and had no clue,’ offers Ryan. “I remember saying, We’ve really got to slow this down. So we pulled it back after that.”

