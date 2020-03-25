Former Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar, whose husband has coronavirus, made remarks in opposition to President Donald Trump’s evaluating the coronavirus pandemic to the milder seasonal flu.

Trump, who has mentioned he needs to boost measures installed position to curb the unfold of the coronavirus and ship Americans again to paintings via Easter, made the comparability whilst sitting down for a Fox News the city corridor on Tuesday evening.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu. We don’t turn the country off — I mean, every year,” the president mentioned, in keeping with a transcript of the remarks.

“Now, when I heard the number — you know we average 37,000 people a year. Can you believe that? And actually, this year we’re having a bad flu season. But we lose thousands of people a year to the flu. We never turn the country off.”

This isn’t seasonal flu. I do know. My husband has it. He is 52 & has been in poor health for two weeks. He coughed up blood & is on oxygen. Many are worse. Listen to medical doctors!

Trump added that America wasn’t designed to close down and advocated for returning to just about standard operations once conceivable. “Our country is not built to shut down, our people are full of vim and vigor and energy, they don’t want to be locked into a house or apartment or some space,” he mentioned. “We’re not built that way.”

Shortly afterwards, the Minnesota senator — who has counseled former vp Joe Biden — took to Twitter and steered folks to “listen to doctors” as she in my view is aware of badly coronavirus is as her husband, John Bessler, has examined sure.

“This is not seasonal flu. I know. My husband has it. He is 52 & has been sick for 2 weeks. He coughed up blood & is on oxygen. Many are worse. Listen to doctors!” Klobuchar wrote along a hyperlink to a Washington Post article that defined why Trump’s routine comparability of the coronavirus pandemic to the seasonal flu is “not fair.” Klobuchar has been contacted for added remark.

In a Medium put up revealed on Monday morning, Klobuchar shared her circle of relatives’s information and famous that being pressured to stick aside from her husband whilst he’s unwell and quarantined “is one of the hardest things about this disease.”

“I have news that many Americans are facing right now: my husband John has the coronavirus. We just got the test results at 7 a.m. this morning,” she wrote. “While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing. We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”

She added that her husband began to really feel in poor health whilst in Washington, D.C., and had first of all pushed aside his signs as a chilly.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) takes the degree with husband John Bessler all over a number one evening tournament on the Grappone Conference Center on February 11, 2020 in Concord, New Hampshire.

“Yet he immediately quarantined himself just in case and stopped going to his job teaching in Baltimore,” she added. “He kept having a temperature and a bad, bad cough and when he started coughing up blood he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved. He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.”

The senator added that as she were aside from her husband for the previous two weeks, she was once instructed via her doctor not to get a take a look at.

“I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease,” she added. “I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people.”

This infographic, equipped via Statista, presentations the selection of showed of COVID-19 circumstances within the U.S. as of March 25.

This infographic presentations the selection of showed COVID-19 circumstances within the U.S. as of March 25.

