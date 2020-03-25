Governors Like Andrew Cuomo Must Save Us From Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Madness

Every morning round 11 a.m., I believe momentarily higher. That guy who seems on my tv display screen is calm; measured; blunt the place he must be; stuffed with factual updates.

Not that it’s excellent information he’s peddling. Tuesday morning, as I write those phrases, he introduced that “we have some new facts… changes in circumstances that are not encouraging.” The charge of building up has accelerated. That method, he defined obviously, extra severely unwell other folks, because of this extra health facility beds are wanted, and scientific team of workers and kit and protecting tools, and that the apex is coming quicker than we idea—in 14 days, “so if the ventilators aren’t there when needed, it’s no good.” Only the government can give the ones, from an present stockpile.

That’s all terrible information, however all delivered in some way we’d be expecting a pace-setter to talk—it’s only a disgrace that that guy isn’t the president. It’s Andrew Cuomo. However you are feeling in regards to the pre-virus Andrew, he’s been what we’ve wanted right through this disaster. He has behaved the best way a president must behave. And hardly ever a syllable of his displays is set himself.