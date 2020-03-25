Glenn Beck Says He’d ‘Rather Die’ From Coronavirus ‘Than Kill the Country’

Former Fox News host Glenn Beck is becoming a member of the refrain of right-wing pundits pushing President Donald Trump to chop the social distancing restrictions off earlier than they have got had an opportunity to attenuate the coronavirus carnage.

Telling listeners of his radio display on Tuesday that he sought after to have “frank conversation” with them, Beck brazenly said that such motion may just finally end up killing tens of millions of Americans, particularly older ones like him.

“I mean, I’m in the danger zone. I’m right at the edge, I’m 56,” he mentioned. “In Italy they’re saying if you’re sick and you’re 60, don’t even come in. So I’m in the danger zone.”

“I would rather have my children stay home and all of us who are over 50 go in and keep this economy going and working,” Beck added. “Even if we all get sick, I would rather die than kill the country. Because it’s not the economy that’s dying, it’s the country.”

Beck’s feedback echoed the ones of Trump, who mentioned in a Fox News “town hall” previous in the day that he plans to have the economic system again up and working through Easter in opposition to the recommendation of scientific execs. “If we lose those companies, we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of jobs, millions of jobs,” Trump mentioned. “The faster we go back, the better it’s going to be.”

Back in the early days of the Obama management, Beck was once amongst the ones on the correct who adopted Sarah Palin through accusing Democrats of in need of to institute “death panels” with the Affordable Care Act to disclaim care to aged electorate.

“I believe it to be true, but that’s quite a statement,” Beck mentioned in 2009, including, “I believe she at least should be listened to and you should question, ‘Is it evil?’”

That similar 12 months, Beck argued in opposition to the ones so-called “death panels” through announcing, “We care about the elderly.” He added, “We value life in this country and when you start devaluing life, then you’re in trouble.”