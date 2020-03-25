Facebook, Tesla, and Now Apple. How Did Tech Companies Get So Many Medical Masks to Donate?

Vice President Mike Pence introduced Tuesday that Apple CEO Tim Cook had promised the iPhone maker would donate nine million clinical mask to struggle the dire clinical apparatus shortages brought about through the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this moment in time Apple went to their store houses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile,” Pence stated at a press convention.

The announcement got here as studies poured in around the nation of nurses and clinical team of workers pleading for extra non-public protecting apparatus, together with mask, as they fight to handle a surge in coronavirus circumstances. The mask give protection to healthcare staff from publicity to the extremely contagious COVID-19, which has inflamed greater than 50,000 folks within the United States as of Tuesday, killed just about 700, and threatens to crush the country’s healthcare machine.

That primary tech giants in Silicon Valley would have tens of millions of such mask stockpiled and to be had in “their store houses” got here as a marvel to some, however professionals say it is sensible for corporations based totally in California, which isn’t any stranger to herbal screw ups.

Apple’s providing is the most important in a chain of donations from tech firms, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg donating 720,000 mask and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk donating 250,000.

“Facebook donated our emergency reserve of 720,000 masks that we had bought in case the wildfires continued. Health workers urgently need more protective gear. We’re also working on sourcing millions of more to donate,” Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

Other tech firms most probably stockpiled the mask in case of wide-ranging screw ups simply as Facebook did, an employment regulation professional advised The Daily Beast. The wildfires that battered Northern California in 2018 additionally mired the San Francisco Bay Area in smoke. Air high quality deteriorated, and, as with COVID-19, public well being officers instructed citizens to keep inside of.

“Large employers want to be prepared when something like air quality goes beyond the level they’d be required to give the masks,” stated Mike Droke, an employment legal professional professional with the company Dorsey & Whitney. “It’s a matter of having something you know you might need and obtaining enough of it to be ready for an emergency.”

Though tech firms are well-known for soft administrative center facilities (a few of that have been disrupted through COVID-19), a shop of emergency provides is most probably one thing allotted to satisfy a prison legal responsibility. California hard work regulation calls for employers to supply respirators to staff will have to air high quality fall beneath a undeniable threshold. It’s additionally not going the corporations would donate mask supposed for his or her factories, Droke stated, as production staff would take first precedence for that protecting apparatus.

“You don’t stockpile something like that as a perk. You obtain it in advance,” Droke stated. “When it becomes necessary, that’s overnight. It’s part of your general duty as an employer to protect employees at work.”

There are most probably extra mask stockpiled in different places in Silicon Valley. Ebay, Lyft, and Airbnb stated in 2018 that they had been distributing mask to any worker who asked one.

Apple, Ebay, Lyft, Airbnb, and Facebook didn’t right away reply to questions on the place the mask got here from.