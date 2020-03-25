Did Anyone Win the $101 Million Jackpot Prize Last Night?

The successful numbers in final night time’s Mega Millions lottery draw have been 2, 8, 16, 18, and 31, and the Mega Ball was once 14. The jackpot was once an estimated $101 million with a money possibility of $79.2 million, however did someone win?

While no one received the jackpot, 3 tickets, bought in Georgia, Nebraska, and Texas, matched 5 numbers and received $1 million each and every. Additionally, 25 avid gamers received $10,000 each and every via matching 4 numbers and the Mega Ball and 8 of those avid gamers used the Megaplier—which was once X2 in final night time’s draw—to double their prizes to $20,000.

More than 400 avid gamers received $500 via matching 4 numbers and greater than 100 of those avid gamers doubled the prizes to $1,000 the usage of the Megaplier. More than 700 avid gamers received $200 via matching 3 numbers and the Mega Ball and greater than 100 of those winners received $400 the usage of the Megaplier.

Hundreds of 1000’s of avid gamers received smaller prizes starting from $2 to $20. More than 300,000 avid gamers received those smaller prizes via matching both simply the Mega Ball, one quantity and the Mega Ball, two numbers and the Mega Ball, or 3 numbers.

As no one received the jackpot, it has rolled over and is now price an estimated $107 million with a money possibility of $83.nine million. The subsequent draw will happen on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

A participant opting for their numbers on a Mega Millions lottery price ticket.

Frederic J. Brown/Getty

How to play Mega Millions on-line

As some states have carried out refuge in position orders and are encouraging citizens to stick at house to extend the unfold of the coronavirus, it can be a little bit tougher to head out to buy a Mega Millions lottery price ticket.

You may acquire a price ticket from a certified lottery store whilst out getting groceries, or that you must acquire a price ticket on-line if you’re a resident of Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota or Pennsylvania. Residents of New York and Virginia too can acquire lottery price ticket subscriptions on-line.

Some states have closed their lottery workplaces because of the coronavirus outbreak, corresponding to Georgia, which has closed its workplaces via March 31. While avid gamers can nonetheless declare prizes as much as $600 at Georgia Lottery outlets, winners too can mail all prize claims to the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

Illinois has closed a few of its lottery retail places because of bars being closed, however the state encourages its citizens to play the lottery on the website online or its app as an alternative. Like Georgia, Illinois’ workplaces are closed, however winners can declare their prizes by way of mail.

Check the Mega Millions website online to search out extra details about how your state lottery has been impacted via the coronavirus. Your common lottery store is also closed or running with up to date hours, and you will have to learn the way to say a prize via mail.