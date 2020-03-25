Coronavirus – Vietnamese airline Vietjet say they’ll pay passengers $14ok if they catch Covid 19 on one of their flights





A BUDGET Vietnamese airline says passengers might be paid £7,000 if they catch the killer computer virus coronavirus on a flight.

Vietjet – dubbed “Sleazy Jet” for its bikini-clad air hostesses – introduced the insurance coverage payout as section of its new ‘Sky Covid Care’ scheme.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the newest information & updates

Getty Images – Getty

Getty Images – Getty

Vietjet Air

From its headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, the company stated “Vietjet offers the Sky Covid Care insurance, with coverage ranging from 20,000,000 VND to a maximum of 200,000,000 VND”.

This is to be had “for all passengers flying on domestic flights of Vietjet from March 23 to June 30, 2020.”

It added that, “with the insurance, passengers are eligible for insurance coverage and benefits from Vietjet within 30 days starting at 00:01 of the flight date, regardless of how passengers are infected with the disease.”

Vietjet stated it required all passengers to put on face mask when getting into the airport terminals and whilst flying with the airline.

The airline’s stance differs from different corporations, with some insurers briefly preventing the sale of new go back and forth insurance coverage claims altogether, whilst others are changing their coverage.

Generally, passengers will have to obtain a complete refund for cancelled flights from the airline of the vacation supplier except they settle for an be offering of choice go back and forth occasions or locations.

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air have suspended flights to primary Southeast Asian and European locations because of the coronavirus, the firms stated on March 18.

The Vietnamese govt offered a compulsory quarantine for guests from the USA, Europe, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) international locations.

And in the United Kingdom, in its newest replace the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) has prompt towards all however crucial global go back and forth given the unfold of Covid-19 international.

Its steerage comprises Vietnam, the place the Ministry of Health has showed a complete of 134 instances of Covid-19.

The newest instances have been all related to global flights, reported Vietnam Briefing.

Vietjet Air

Vietjet Air

But Vietjet’s insurance coverage be offering within the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic is a daring transfer for the provider, which previously has hit the headlines a large number of occasions for its scantily-clad hostesses.

And years in the past, a bikini-clad PR stunt landed the airline a (20 million Dong) just about £700 advantageous.

Five feminine bikini-clad flight attendants took section in a mid-flight dance posing as good looks festival contestants.

But the airline had no longer received permission from Vietnam’s aviation government.

Vietjet organised the dance to have fun its first flight from Ho Chi Minh City to the rustic’s vacationer hub, Nha Trang.

However, the airline was once reprimanded via its govt for the cheesy stunt.

The company was once later blasted after sending fashions in swimming costumes to enroll in Vietnamese Under-23 soccer squad footballers heading house from China.

It additionally risked an enormous backlash after launching a racy bikini calendar.

Vietjet Air stated its 2018 assortment was once created to “showcase the airline’s high-quality service” – however the stunt threatened to wreck plans to extend into conservative Muslim international locations.

The calendar featured a host of scantily clad ladies posing as personnel in airport terminals, on the runway and inside of planes.

Most learn in information

SHOTGUN WEDDING

Steve Irwin’s daughter secretly marries boyfriend hours sooner than lockdown DEADLY VIRUS

What is hantavirus? Man in China dies from illness

QUAKE PANIC

Huge 7.6-magnitude earthquake sparks tsunami warnings

SELFIE ISOLATING

Selfies to drones, crackdowns that can come to UK if we forget about lockdown VIRUS DEATH

Brit vacationer first to die from coronavirus in Cape Verde after keep at 5* lodge OUT OF CONTROL

Spain now has extra coronavirus deaths than China





Although none of the ladies showing within the pictures in reality labored for Vietjet, the airline claimed the stunt was once designed to exhibit their “high-quality service” and “modern fleet”.

A media consultant attempted to protect its sleazy product, pronouncing, “the recent and horny fashions have at all times been the favorite of many Vietjet passengers.

“Not only displaying their gorgeous looks, the models posed in different cabin crew and staff roles to showcase the airline’s high-quality service and friendly staff.”

Getty Images – Getty





Source link