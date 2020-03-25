Coronavirus threatens ‘the whole of humanity’ and individual country responses are ‘no longer sufficient, UN boss Guterres warns







THE coronavirus is a risk to all of humanity however responses of individual international locations are nonetheless no longer sufficient to combat it, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned..

Around 2.five billion other folks around the globe are now lockdown as governments desperately combat the virus, which has to this point claimed 19,758 lives.

The quantity of other folks inflamed by means of the coronavirus has now hit 440,806 and fears had been raised in regards to the skill of the poorest international locations to manage.

Mr Guterres has now introduced a £1.five billion coordinated world reaction plan to combat the virus in some of the arena’s poorest international locations.

“COVID-19 is menacing the whole of humanity – and so the whole of humanity must fight back,” he stated.

“Individual country responses are no longer going to be sufficient. We will have to come to the help of the ultra-vulnerable – tens of millions upon tens of millions of individuals who are least in a position to offer protection to themselves.

“This is a matter of basic human solidarity. It is also crucial for combating the virus. This is the moment to step up for the vulnerable.”

The UN money can be channelled in opposition to assessments, clinical provides, putting in handwashing stations in camps and settlements and public well being campaigns.

It will even determine airbridges and hubs throughout Africa, Asia and Latin America to transport humanitarian staff and provides to the place they are wanted maximum.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated: “The virus is now spreading in international locations with vulnerable well being programs, together with some which are already going through humanitarian crises.

“These countries need our support – out of solidarity but also to protect us all and help suppress this pandemic.”

India has develop into the most recent country to position its electorate in lockdown.

The order striking the country’s 1.Three billion other folks into lockdown is probably the most intensive stay-at-home order but on the planet’s combat in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain has now overtaken China to develop into the country with the second-most coronavirus deaths lately because the quantity of fatalities reached a file 738 previously 24 hours.

The ugly single-day tally put the country, the place the quantity of recorded coronavirus deaths now stands at 3,434, forward of China which says it has recorded 3,287 deaths.

Italy’s determine stands at greater than 6,820, making if the country with the most important loss of life toll.





