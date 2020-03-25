Coronavirus – Italian intensive care nurse ‘kills herself out of guilt after catching bug and fearing she’d spread it’





AN Italian nurse who gotten smaller the coronavirus has taken her personal existence after she feared she had spread it to others, it used to be reported.

Daniela Trezzi, 34, labored within the intensive care unit of the San Gerardo Hospital within the town of Monza, within the Lombardy area, which is the epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus disaster.

Newsflash/Daniela Trezzi

According the National Federation of Nurses of Italy, Daniela were at paintings since Italy used to be hit via the virus, round six weeks in the past.

She had already suffered substantial pressure after running at the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak and were off paintings since March 10 after checking out certain.

The nurses’ federation mentioned Daniela turned into extraordinarily apprehensive out of “fear of having infected others”, Il Messaggero reviews.

“We express our pain and consternation over the suicide of our young colleague,” mentioned the federation.

“Our 450,000 professionals will join together around the relatives and family of Daniela.”

The coronavirus demise toll in Italy has now overtaken that of China, the place it originated.

Doctors in Italy have warned the rustic is dealing with a “catastrophic” scenario.

More than 2,600 clinical staff have now been inflamed in Italy – greater than 8 according to cent of the rustic’s general circumstances.

The figures have been launched via a well being basis which mentioned the “huge number” of inflamed medics confirmed that procedures and coverage apparatus for docs have been “still inadequate”.

Italy’s docs have described sufferers who would generally be in intensive care having to be left on wards with out the apparatus or workforce to correctly deal with them.

The nurses’ federation mentioned any other nurse took their very own existence a days in the past, in Venice.

“If even if we hope otherwise, in these conditions of stress and staff shortages, it is not the last,” it mentioned.

“Now is the one time to cry for many who have no longer made it.

“Each of us has chosen this profession for good and, unfortunately, also for bad – we are nurses.”

Mario Aparone, the Director of the San Gerardo Hospital, expressed his remorseful about at Daniela’s demise and mentioned that the “judicial authorities are investigating the case”.

A nurse in her 20s running at a London health center treating coronavirus sufferers may be idea to have taken her personal existence.

The lady is thought to were running in an intensive care unit (ICU) at King’s College Hospital, the place 8 folks have died from Covid-19.

She used to be discovered unresponsive on the health center prior to police have been known as at 5.36pm on Monday.





IF you’re having suicidal ideas, affected by anxiousness or despair or simply need to communicate, name The Samaritans on 116 123.





