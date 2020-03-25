Coronavirus: Halfords has ‘essential role to play’

Image copyright

Bicycle and automotive portions store Halfords has defended its determination to stay retail outlets open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Its Autocentre garages and cell trucks stay open, with plans for “partial store coverage” throughout its 446 retail outlets.

Its boss Graham Stapleton mentioned that the chain had “an essential role to play in keeping the country moving”.

Halfords drew complaint after it mentioned it could stay some retail outlets open after being named by way of the federal government as an “essential provider of services”.

#BoycottHalfords used to be trending on social media on Tuesday. Some Twitter customers cited issues over a loss of coverage for on-site staff.

‘Vital make stronger’

In a buying and selling replace, the company mentioned: “We are committed to playing our part, but only if we can ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.”

It additionally mentioned it had the “legal flexibility to remain open across the entire business”.

Mr Stapleton added that the chain had a component to play “in providing vital support to emergency workers, fleet operations and the general population as they travel for essential supplies”.

It may even proceed to take orders on-line by the use of house supply services and products and click-and-collect as soon as branches have reopened.

Halfords added mentioned it used to be providing all NHS frontline staff a loose 10-point automotive take a look at right through the coronavirus pandemic.

Other bicycle corporations akin to Brompton Bicycle, a folding motorcycle specialist, have lent bicycles to team of workers at hospitals in London to assist them get to and from paintings.

Essential outlets

After strict new restrictions have been introduced in by way of govt previous this week, it issued a listing of “essential retailers”, akin to Halfords, which can be allowed to keep open. They come with:

Supermarkets and different meals retail outlets Pharmacies Petrol stations Newsagents Bicycle retail outlets Home and {hardware} retail outlets Launderettes and dry cleaners Garages Pet retail outlets Post workplaces Banks

Dusting outdated motorcycles off

Trade trade our bodies had up to now mentioned that bicycle outlets and service retail outlets had observed a spike in call for as other people “clean the cobwebs off” their outdated motorcycles in an strive to steer clear of public shipping right through the pandemic.

Jonathan Harrison of the Association of Cycle Traders advised the BBC that “there had been an uplift in sales across the board, with larger retailers also reporting more ‘entry-level’ bikes going.”

However, he identified that with extra customers staying in due to the brand new govt restrictions, “it’s difficult to know whether or not that trend will continue.”

Halfords mentioned on Wednesday that it anticipated gross sales to fall by way of about 25% fall within the new monetary 12 months, due to the have an effect on of the coronavirus.

For its retail outlets and garages that can shut right through the outbreak, the company additionally mentioned it could faucet into the make stronger introduced by way of govt to pay 80% of wage for team of workers who’re saved on, protecting wages of up to £2,500 a month.