Christchurch massacre gunman pleads guilty to 51 murders after previously denying his involvement in deadly attack





AN AUSTRALIAN guy accused of deadly assaults on mosques in New Zealand has nowadays pleaded guilty to 51 fees of homicide.

Brenton Tarrant additionally admitted the tried homicide of some other 40 other people and one terrorism fee following the outrage in Christchurch.

The 29-year-old had previously denied the costs and used to be due to pass on trial in June.

The gun assaults at two mosques despatched shockwaves world wide and in the wake of the killings, New Zealand introduced in stricter gun regulations.

The plea used to be made at a scaled-down courtroom listening to in Christchurch High Court due to the coronavirus.

No participants of the general public have been allowed in to the listening to and Tarrant and his legal professionals seemed by way of video hyperlink.

In an attack broadcast live to tell the tale Facebook, the lone gunman armed with semi-automatic guns centered Muslims attending Friday prayers in on March 15 closing 12 months.

It used to be New Zealand’s worst peace time mass taking pictures.

