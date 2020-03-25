Bill Rieflin dead – REM drummer passes away aged 59 after brave cancer battle
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Bill Rieflin dead – REM drummer passes away aged 59 after brave cancer battle - March 25, 2020
- Coronavirus – Italian intensive care nurse ‘kills herself out of guilt after catching bug and fearing she’d spread it’ - March 25, 2020
- Coronavirus – Vietnamese airline Vietjet say they’ll pay passengers $14ok if they catch Covid 19 on one of their flights - March 25, 2020
REM’s drummer Bill Rieflin has died aged 59 after an extended battle with cancer.
The mythical US band, which break up in 2011, put out a observation confirming his passing, with singer Michael Stipe writing: “Bill Rieflin (1960-2020).
“It is with heavy hearts we recognize the dying of our pricey pal and consummate drummer, Bill.
“Bill despatched me this image final week of him and Lenny Kaye previous this month when the Patti Smith Group have been on the town they usually were given to hang around.
“He was once elated to peer such nice buddies and accumulate at his favourite bizarre Chinese-American diner.
“A ceaselessly reminiscence is many years outdated, after I first met Bill at a overdue evening Policeman’s bar in Seattle, sat at a greasy desk consuming scotch, and we listened to ‘Birdland’ off the jukebox in reverent silence and awe.”
Born in Seattle, Washington, in 1960, Bill started taking part in with native bands ahead of becoming a member of the Ministry – an business steel workforce who won reputation within the 1980s.
He started taking part in with REM in 1997 following the retirement of normal drummer Bill Berry.
For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we can carry you are living updates once they occur, ahead of somebody else.
Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and observe us from our major Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we can carry you this tale and the entire remainder of the highest information and exclusives of the day.
TheSun.co.united kingdom is your cross to vacation spot for the most productive superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video