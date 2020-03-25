



REM’s drummer Bill Rieflin has died aged 59 after an extended battle with cancer.

The mythical US band, which break up in 2011, put out a observation confirming his passing, with singer Michael Stipe writing: “Bill Rieflin (1960-2020).

“It is with heavy hearts we recognize the dying of our pricey pal and consummate drummer, Bill.

“Bill despatched me this image final week of him and Lenny Kaye previous this month when the Patti Smith Group have been on the town they usually were given to hang around.

“He was once elated to peer such nice buddies and accumulate at his favourite bizarre Chinese-American diner.

“A ceaselessly reminiscence is many years outdated, after I first met Bill at a overdue evening Policeman’s bar in Seattle, sat at a greasy desk consuming scotch, and we listened to ‘Birdland’ off the jukebox in reverent silence and awe.”

Born in Seattle, Washington, in 1960, Bill started taking part in with native bands ahead of becoming a member of the Ministry – an business steel workforce who won reputation within the 1980s.

He started taking part in with REM in 1997 following the retirement of normal drummer Bill Berry.

