Atalanta vs Valencia was ‘biological bomb’ that ‘infected all 40,000 fans with coronavirus’, claims mayor of Bergamo





ATALANTA vs Valencia within the Champions League was a “biological bomb” that can have inflamed 40,000 fans with coronavirus, consistent with the mayor of Bergamo.

The fit came about at Milan’s San Siro stadium on February 19 simply because the outbreak was starting to cripple northern Italy.

The nation is one of the toughest hit in the world with 69,176 circumstances and six,820 deaths.

Atalanta are based totally within the northern area of Bergamo and its chief Giorgio Gori highlighted how unhealthy the European conflict will have to had been with hindsight.

In a Facebook interview, he stated: “The fit was a organic bomb.

“At that time we didn’t know what was taking place.

“The first affected person in Italy was on February 23.

“If the virus was already circulating, the 40,000 fans who went to the San Siro stadium had been inflamed.

“No one knew that the virus was already circulating amongst us.

“Many watched the sport in teams and there have been many contacts that evening. The virus handed from one to some other.”

Despite his damning evaluation of the conflict, Gori admitted the sport – which Atalanta received 4-1 – was now not the foundation purpose of the issue.

He added: “The fit was now not the whole lot since the spark was actually within the Alzano Lombardo medical institution, with a affected person with unrecognised pneumonia and who inflamed sufferers, docs and nurses.

“That is the focus of the outbreak.”

After the sport Valencia published 35 consistent with cent of their squad examined certain for the virus.

The LaLiga facet had 5 circumstances of COVID-19 inside their first-team avid gamers and workforce because the coronavirus pandemic pressured soccer throughout Europe to be suspended.

And the Spanish facet highlighted the verdict to play the sport of their reliable observation.

It learn: “Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after playing a Uefa Champions League match in Milan on February 19, 2020 – an area confirmed as high risk by the Italian authorities days later – distancing the staff from the work environment and the public in in general, the latest results show the exposure has caused around 35 per cent of positive cases.”

Ezequiel Garay was the primary participant within the Spanish league to verify a favorable check sooner than his Valencia team-mates Eliaquim Mangala and Jose Gaya adopted.

Gaye, 24, wrote on-line: “I’ve examined certain for the coronavirus. I’m remoted in my space and utterly asymptomatic.

“Therefore, I wish to take benefit of this social community so that we don’t cave in our healthcare.

“Now it’s the elderly people who need it the most, and it’s the serious cases that need to be taken care of by our health heroes.”













