After the coronavirus sell-off, there is only one $1 trillion company left in the U.S.

Over the previous month, coronavirus has ravaged the inventory marketplace—knocking billions of bucks off firms’ marketplace caps. Now, there’s only one trillion-dollar U.S. company left: Microsoft.

The instrument behemoth held directly to a marketplace cap of $1.03 trillion as of Monday, as its former trillion-dollar friends struggled (and failed) to stay their marketplace caps above the venerable mark. Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet have since fallen in the back of Microsoft (which used to be the 3rd company to hit the $1 trillion mark first of all in April 2019).

Since the marketplace peaked on Feb. 12, Microsoft’s inventory is down kind of 19%, whilst Apple and Alphabet are each down round 25%.

But why is Microsoft the standout? For Wedbush’s Dan Ives, who covers firms like Microsoft and Apple, the resolution is easy: cloud. “Part of why Microsoft has almost been the Rock of Gibraltar in this dark storm is because of how exposed and leveraged they are to the cloud theme,” Ives tells Fortune.

Ives means that the shift to far flung running and far flung finding out is going to be a longterm, total catalyst for cloud-based infrastructure—one thing that makes up about 70% of Microsoft’s industry, he says.

Although the company’s conventional PC industry is extra uncovered to offer chain and client headwinds, Microsoft’s cloud industry is shored up through enterprises. That’s why Ives estimates 80% to 90% of Microsoft’s valuation is cloud-driven.

That undertaking side stands to reinforce the titan’s cloud and instrument companies (like Azure, Redmine, and Office 365). “Microsoft is one where the trend to move to cloud is such a high priority purchase in terms of the pecking order, they’re just going to be less exposed to the headwinds than some consumer-driven companies like an Alphabet or an Apple,” Ives says. That virtually “provides a floor on the stock,” he says, due to “teflon-like spending area as enterprises now have to accelerate their move to the cloud.”

Companies like Apple aren’t only going through provide chain power, however client call for power, as folks are actually keen on “their health, groceries, and hand sanitizer,” now not the new iPhone, Ives suggests. And for Alphabet, the COVID-19 surroundings is growing much less client disposable source of revenue and no more promoting from firms—one thing that’s going to harm Alphabet’s promoting earnings.

As the team of workers (and international) shifts to the cloud, Ives believes the affects will probably be everlasting. And for traders, Microsoft, which boasts a 1.4% dividend yield as neatly, is each a “defensive and offensive name.”

Still, if markets can pick out up in the close to long run, the others aren’t too some distance off from reclaiming the $1-trillion-company name: Apple would wish to upward thrust kind of 2% to recapture its $1 trillion marketplace cap, whilst Alphabet would wish to upward thrust kind of 27%.

