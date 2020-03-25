95% of Americans support paid sick leave for coronavirus victims





Subscribe to Outbreak, a day-to-day publication roundup of tales at the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on international industry. It’s loose to get it for your inbox.

Ninety-five p.c of Americans support some shape of emergency paid leave for staff suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, in line with a survey via Lean In and SurveyMonkey.

Lean In, the group based via Facebook leader working officer Sheryl Sandberg, with SurveyMonkey surveyed about 2,700 adults on March 20 and 21. When they had been requested, “Who do you think should have access to paid leave for illness or quarantine related to the coronavirus?,” 95% of the ones respondents picked no less than one kind of employee. Only 5% mentioned none of the above.

The respondents overwhelmingly supported paid leave for healthcare staff, emergency responders, grocery retailer staff, pharmacy staff, and childcare staff, with no less than 70% in prefer of paid leave for every crew. Sixty-seven p.c supported paid leave for staff in any respect companies which can be open all over the pandemic.

“These findings must ship a powerful message to lawmakers that individuals want and need paid sick leave to lend a hand them via this disaster,” LeanIn.Org CEO Rachel Thomas mentioned in a commentary. “Paid leave would help people take care of their families and stay home if they are sick. These are basics that everyone deserves, no matter what they do for a living or the size of the company they work for.”

Before the coronavirus disaster, Americans didn’t have get admission to to paid sick leave on the nationwide stage, even though California and a handful of different states ensure the convenience. President Trump remaining week signed into regulation the the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which calls for some employers to offer two weeks of absolutely paid sick leave for staff who’re quarantined or experiencing COVID-19 signs and two weeks of leave at two-thirds pay to care for a quarantined circle of relatives member. The law additionally promises 10 weeks of paid circle of relatives and clinical leave at two-thirds pay for staff, hired for no less than 30 days, who want to care for a kid whose college or childcare supplier is closed as a result of of the disaster.

Large employers with greater than 500 staff are exempt from the requirement.

Lean In additionally polled survey respondents on that law; 79% mentioned the regulation must move additional to amplify paid leave.

More coronavirus protection from Fortune:

—Will ‘The Great Cessation’ be worse than the Great Recession?

—The U.S. wishes extra ventilators. Why can’t it cause them to in time?

—Which retail outlets are open—and closed—all over the coronavirus pandemic within the U.S.?

—College scholars fight to seek out housing because the coronavirus pushes them off campus

—How to improve the background of your video chats

—IBM and The Weather Channel debut coronavirus map

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast inspecting the evolving position of CEO

—WATCH: World leaders and well being mavens on the way to prevent the unfold of COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak, a day-to-day publication roundup of tales at the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on international industry. It’s loose to get it for your inbox.





Source link