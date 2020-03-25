10 backpackers test positive for coronavirus after ignoring warning not to attend huge Bondi Beach party





HUNDREDS are feared to have shriveled coronavirus as 10 backpackers examined positive for the virus after attending a party on Bondi Beach.

Florencia Barreiro published herself and 9 buddies have all shriveled the an infection which has positioned the realm on lockdown.

Crowds are noticed on Bondi Beach forward of its closure in Sydney on March 21[/caption]

The 24-year-old mentioned up to 200 folks have been on the party two weeks in the past, which used to be held prior to all out of doors gatherings have been banned in Australia over coronavirus.

She published not lengthy after the party she started to endure signs, together with frame aches and a congested nostril.

Ms Barreiro, from Argentina, used to be then examined positive on the Prince Wales Hospital in Randwick.

She lives with 12 different backpackers and used to be rushed away by means of executive officers to be remoted in a lodge.

Desperately, she is now urging everybody to self isolate as she fears vacationers, backpackers and locals are not taking the pandemic significantly.

Ms Barreiro informed 10Day by day: “We have been not apprehensive. We have been subconscious of it, as folks nonetheless at the moment are I assume.

“We noticed it as one thing far-off from us. Nobody used to be citing it anyplace.

“I started to realise the situation three days after the party.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned beachgoers[/caption]

Pictures display the crowded seashore ultimate weekend, with sunseekers flouting tips about social distancing to revel in themselves at the sands of the world-famous seashore.

Large gatherings in Australia brought on the federal government to roll out stricter regulations that led to many seashores being close down.

Ms Barreiro mentioned: “I started feeling really weak [and had] body pain and headaches. But I never got a temperature nor sore throat.”

She is now holed up for two weeks in a lodge, and mentioned that no less than 9 different buddies – additionally backpackers from Argentina and Chile – also are inflamed with coronavirus.

Beach patrols urge sunseekers to go away[/caption]

A closed signal is noticed at Maroubra Beach[/caption]

Many of her buddies concern how they’ll be ready to pay the expenses right through quarantine, as they’re ineligible for welfare bills and do not qualify for paid go away.

Ms Barreiro accused the Australian executive of getting inconsistent measures on tacking Covid-19.

Australia up to now has 2,136 infections, and has noticed 8 deaths – with 427 being showed up to now 24 hours.

Ms Barreiro mentioned: “Here [in Australia] there’s such a lot inconsistency.

“The bars endured to be open and stuffed with folks.

“On Friday, we passed by Bondi Beach on the way to work and saw hundreds of people.”

She warned that if folks do not self isolate, Australia dangers struggling the similar destiny as Italy – which has recorded 6,820 deaths and 69,176 infections.

She mentioned: “It’s not just to take care of yourself but others as well. Please stay home.”

New South Wales Health showed various circumstances are being related to two events, one on the Boogie Wonderland party on the Bucket List on March 15 and a party at Club 77 at the similar date.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned hundreds of people that flouted the social distancing measures and likewise flocked to Bondi Beach over the weekend.

Bondi Beach is empty after being closed down[/caption]

Surfers duck underneath the tape at Maroubra in spite of closures[/caption]

Speaking on Sunday, he mentioned: “What happened at Bondi Beach was not okay and served as a message to federal and state leaders that too many Australians are not taking these issues seriously enough.”

Australia has now rolled out tricky new measures to assist take on the virus, which has killed nearly 20,000 folks international and inflamed just about greater than 440,000.

Mr Morrison lately mentioned maximum out of the country shuttle will probably be banned, and plenty of public areas will probably be close.

A most of ten folks will probably be allowed to attend funerals, and 5 folks will probably be ready to attend weddings, the federal government mentioned.

Pubs and puts of worships have additionally been closed, together with play centres, libraries and museums.

Mr Morrison mentioned: “Stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary that you go out.”

Meanwhile, a finger-prick test for coronavirus is was hoping to be rolled out in the United Kingdom inside days – to be had from Boots and Amazon.

And in different places, it used to be showed Prince Charles has examined positive for Covid-19 because the an infection continues to unfold in lockdown Britain.

Beachgoers packed Bondi Beach prior to the shutdown[/caption]

Australians are coping with tricky new measures to prevent coronavirus[/caption]

People accumulate on the seashore referred to as The Pass prior to the lockdown[/caption]









