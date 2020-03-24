Where Are Coronavirus Field Hospitals Located In New York? Javits Center, Westchester Convention Center Among Sites Drafted To Treat Patients

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 24: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media on the Javits Convention Center which is being became a health facility to lend a hand combat coronavirus instances on March 24, 2020 in New York City. New York City has a couple of 3rd of the country’s showed coronavirus instances, making it the middle of the outbreak within the United States. (Photo by means of Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty

As New York turns into an epicenter for instances of COVID-19 within the United States, Governor Andrew Cuomo introduced Tuesday that the state will want an extra 73,000 health facility beds to arrange for the inflow of sufferers amid the radical coronavirus pandemic.

In preparation for the rise, a number of box hospitals are being arrange in different New York City boroughs and the suburbs.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers really useful “four initial sites in New York State for locating temporary hospitals” out of greater than a dozen that they visited at the side of New York executive officers, in keeping with the New York state web page. The 4 websites are: The Jacob Ok. Javits Center, SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury, and the Westchester Convention Center.

A spokesman for Cuomo’s place of business advised Newsweek that the purpose is to have the websites dangle 1,000 beds each and every. Cuomo additionally leased the Brooklyn Health Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare to transform it into a brief health facility with a 600-bed capability.

“We have projected the apex at about 110,000 hospital beds. The new projection suggests that the number of hospital beds needed could be as high as 140,000,” Cuomo mentioned right through a briefing on the Javits Convention Center on Tuesday, the place the Army Corps of Engineers has commenced the construction of a box health facility.

“We haven’t flattened the curve, and the curve is actually increasing … The anticipated need now for the highest of the curve is 140,000 hospital beds and approximately 40,000 intensive care unit beds,” Cuomo added.

Cuomo, who issued a statewide keep at house order Friday so that you could halt the unfold of the extremely contagious illness, mentioned New York recently has 53,000 beds and three,000 ICU beds to be had. He mentioned hospitals must get ready to extend their beds by means of 50 p.c, with without equal purpose to invite for a 100 p.c building up. Even by means of doing that, the overall selection of beds to be had can be at 106,000, smartly in need of the volume New York is projected to wish.

The governor’s request additionally contains an extra facility to these recognized by means of the Army Corps. That facility can be created by way of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which Trump directed on Monday to approve Cuomo’s request.

“There are two different types of facilities [at the Javits Center],” Cuomo mentioned right through Tuesday’s press convention. “One is an emergency hospital, four separate components, 250 each, equaling 1,000 [beds] that could be used for acute care. There’s a second facility which is 1,000 beds. It’s a lower level of medical care for people who don’t need as intense service.”

New York may be watching for the arriving of the U.S. Navy Ship Comfort which can give them an extra 1,000 beds. However, Jonathan Hoffman, assistant protection secretary for public affairs, advised CNBC that the send is in for upkeep and would now not be arriving for weeks. It may be unknown when any of the sector hospitals will probably be in a position or start accepting sufferers for remedy.

The spokesman advised Newsweek that Cuomo has up to now added “up to 14,600 beds in the downstate region,” a bunch that comes with the 8,000 beds Mayor Bill de Blasio used to be ready to spot after being directed by means of the governor to extend the selection of beds to be had.

New York recently has 25,655 showed instances of the radical coronavirus and 125 deaths, in keeping with the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, by means of way over another state within the U.S. The greatest focus of instances are in New York City with 14,904 showed instances up to now.