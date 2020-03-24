What Happened to Joe Exotic’s Husbands?

While the Netflix documentary Tiger King revolves across the eccentric animal park boss Joe Exotic, it does not commit a lot time to his husbands—the collection of guys he wed in marriages of various legalities. Exotic has been married 4 instances, to a complete of 5 males (his 2014 marriage was once to two folks). Each of those males has their very own tale and, in different instances, tragic finishing.

What took place to Joe Exotic’s husbands?

Exotic’s longest marriage lasted between 1986 and 2001. It was once to Brian Rhyne, who Exotic met whilst running as a safety guard on the cowboy-themed homosexual bar Round-Up Saloon. The pair had been married on the bar, earlier than same-sex marriages had been prison within the state. They ultimately opened a puppy retailer, after which an animal sanctuary, in conjunction with Exotic’s brother Garold.

Their marriage ended with the loss of life of Rhyne in 2001, of headaches pertaining to to HIV. A couple of months later, Exotic met and married his 2nd husband, J. C. Hartpence, with whom he would have a risky courting. Exotic claims Hartpence as soon as held a gun to his head all the way through a combat, and later went to jail for a homicide dedicated after the pair had cut up up. Hartpence, like Joe’s subsequent two husbands, didn’t determine as homosexual after they married Joe.

His subsequent marriage was once to two other folks, although Exotic met them at other instances. First was once John Finlay, who is among the speaking heads featured in Tiger King. He met Finlay when he got here to paintings at Exotic’s zoo and, like Hartpence earlier than him, steadily had violent rows together with his spouse—NY Mag reported he as soon as despatched Exotic to the health center after throwing him right into a wall.

Joe Exotic married John Finlay (a long way proper) and Travis Maldonado (2nd left) in 2014

After a large number of makes an attempt to open up their courting to a 3rd particular person (as Finlay discusses early within the Netflix documentary), they shaped a throuple with some other younger and stricken employee on the farm, Travis Maldonado. The pair married in 2014, in a rite noticed in Tiger King (and which will also be noticed in complete on Joe’s YouTube web page), although Maldonado and Exotic ultimately remarried as a twosome when Finlay were given a fellow employee on the animal park pregnant and left the wedding.

Maldonado then died in 2017. The complete main points of his loss of life, and the affect it had on Joe, will also be noticed in Tiger King Episode 5, the place we be informed that once turning into an increasing number of volatile, Maldonado shot himself whilst attempting to end up that his weapon would now not hearth with out its mag, regardless of there being a bullet within the chamber.

In the documentary, we see Joe’s tribute to Maldonado at his funeral, in addition to the memorial he constructed to him within the zoo. Per NY Mag, Joe too attempted to shoot himself within the head presently, however the bullet didn’t pass off.

Two months after Maldonado’s loss of life, Joe married Dillon Passage, who was once slumbering on an airbed in his cousin’s area on the time in their first date (which we see within the Netflix documentary). They married in December 2017, left the park in combination, and had been in combination no less than till Joe’s arrest in 2018. They would possibly nonetheless be in combination, in accordance to some studies.

