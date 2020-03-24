Weird world of coronavirus Britain from cereal boxes on heads to gas masks at dawn
Weird world of coronavirus Britain from cereal boxes on heads to gas masks at dawn

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

WITH coronavirus masks onerous to come through, improvisation is the identify of the sport.

Here we display how persons are considering outdoor — and within — of the field to steer clear of catching the killer malicious program.

⚠ Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates

BOXED IN

This lady in London has her personal protection gear sorted
This woman in London has her non-public coverage tools taken care of
Rex Features

SUITED AND BOOTED

How times change... A few weeks ago this sight would have seemed strange
This guy heads to Morrisons grocery store in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire
Deadline News

HARD HEADED

The crash helmet is to protect her against panic buyers in the toilet roll aisle
Jeff Moore

Perhaps this crash helmet was once to give protection to this East London client in opposition to panic consumers in the bathroom roll aisle?[/caption]

HAIR MAIL

The women at Trimlines Hair Salon provide some light relief with their own unique take on social-distancing during the Coronavirus outbreak
Trimlines Hair Salon continues to be open however at the back of closed doorways till the cut up finish of the corona disaster
News Dog Media

GIVE A DOG A DRONE

One man has beaten the COVID-19 lockdown in Limassol, Cyrus by taking his his for a walk
Splitpics.united kingdom

One guy has crushed the COVID-19 lockdown in Limassol, Cyrus through the use of his drone to stroll his canine[/caption]

IT’S WHAT INSIDE THAT COUNTS

residents posing on their balcony and the window of their homes with an object significant to them during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government
Residents posing on their balcony and the window of their houses with an object important to them throughout the coronavirus lockdown imposed through the Belgian govt
REUTERS

LOCKDOWN LOON

Elisha Nochomovitz from Toulouse, France, has been running on his seven metre long balcony for seven hours
Elisha Nochomovitz from Toulouse, France, has been operating on his seven-metre-long balcony for seven hours
Facebook

ROWING NEIGHBOUR

Johannes Weissenfeld, member of the German rowing eight, trains on the balcony of his apartment Dortmund
Johannes Weissenfeld, member of the German rowing 8, trains on the balcony of his condo Dortmund
Getty Images – Getty

IN TUNE WITH THE TIMES

The musical couple Karoline Strobl and Zoltán Mácsai play the ''Ode to Joy'' with cello and horn on their balcony
The musical couple Karoline Strobl and Zoltán Mácsai play the ”Ode to Joy’ with cello and horn on their balcony in Dresden, Germany
Alamy Live News

BEST SEAT IN TOWN

People play the clarinet from their balcony during home confinement in Valencia, Spain
People play the clarinet from their balcony throughout house confinement in Valencia, Spain
AFP



