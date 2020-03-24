Vladimir Putin, 67, dons hazmat suit to visit coronavirus patients after ignoring lockdown for over-65s
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Inside the murderous tribe that DROWNS disabled babies because they think they’re cursed - March 24, 2020
- Vladimir Putin, 67, dons hazmat suit to visit coronavirus patients after ignoring lockdown for over-65s - March 24, 2020
- Italy sees jump in coronavirus cases to 6,820 as 743 new victims are added to death toll despite recent decline - March 24, 2020
VLADIMIR Putin was once noticed dressed in a yellow hazmat suit and coverage masks as he visited Russia’s primary coronavirus sanatorium.
Video pictures filmed via Life Shot displays the Russian chief analyzing COVID-19 affected person remedy at Komunarka sanatorium in Moscow – regardless of a up to date lockdown on over-65’s.
Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the most recent information & updates
Putin wore a yellow protecting suit as he visited COVID-19 patients at Kommunarka facility in Moscow[/caption]
The Russian chief is helped via a consultant dressed in a hazmat suit to take off protecting gloves[/caption]
The Kremlin is construction a brand new coronavirus sanatorium – however the chief was once checking the present amenities recently dealing with the majority of Russia’s formally declared 495 circumstances.
He claimed Russia had “a good, well-coordinated machine” to take on the virus.
Passing on his “warmest words of gratitude” to medics, he mentioned: “I watched them running. They are all in struggle posts.
“I don’t want to use those army expressions, however actually the whole lot works like clockwork.
“People know what to do, how to do, they’ve the whole lot, they successfully use the to be had apparatus and amenities.
“You can simply see from the facet how that is all arrange.
“And for grave patients, care is visual, 3 experts are running across the mattress.”
MOST READ IN NEWS
RED MENACE
Brit pulled from Tenerife pool via virus police officers ‘is Corbyn pal & Labour candidate’
Chief physician Denis Protsenko mentioned medics have been able to take care of both a Chinese-style situation or yet one more like Italy.
He informed Putin: “Our sanatorium is actually able to grow to be if there are a lot of patients.
“I have studied in Europe, and [this hospital] is much better….It is just like (being in) space.”
Putin claimed Russia had “a good, well-coordinated machine” to take on COVID-19[/caption]