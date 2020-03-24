Vladimir Putin, 67, dons hazmat suit to visit coronavirus patients after ignoring lockdown for over-65s
Vladimir Putin, 67, dons hazmat suit to visit coronavirus patients after ignoring lockdown for over-65s

VLADIMIR Putin was once noticed dressed in a yellow hazmat suit and coverage masks as he visited Russia’s primary coronavirus sanatorium.

Video pictures filmed via Life Shot displays the Russian chief analyzing COVID-19 affected person remedy at Komunarka sanatorium in Moscow – regardless of a up to date lockdown on over-65’s.

The Kremlin is construction a brand new coronavirus sanatorium – however the chief was once checking the present amenities recently dealing with the majority of Russia’s formally declared 495 circumstances.

He claimed Russia had “a good, well-coordinated machine” to take on the virus.

Passing on his “warmest words of gratitude” to medics, he mentioned: “I watched them running. They are all in struggle posts.

“I don’t want to use those army expressions, however actually the whole lot works like clockwork.

“People know what to do, how to do, they’ve the whole lot, they successfully use the to be had apparatus and amenities.

“You can simply see from the facet how that is all arrange.

“And for grave patients, care is visual, 3 experts are running across the mattress.”

Chief physician Denis Protsenko mentioned medics have been able to take care of both a Chinese-style situation or yet one more like Italy.

He informed Putin: “Our sanatorium is actually able to grow to be if there are a lot of patients.

“I have studied in Europe, and [this hospital] is much better….It is just like (being in) space.”

EPA

Putin claimed Russia had “a good, well-coordinated machine” to take on COVID-19[/caption]



