Trump’s Crazy Coronavirus Math Will Kill as Many as 1.8 Million Americans

Donald Trump is half-right.

At Monday’s information convention, Trump accurately famous that our society balances human lives towards different values (freedom, prosperity, benefit) at all times. We do it each and every time we set a velocity restrict, realizing complete smartly that letting other folks power sooner will reason a few of the ones other folks—and their blameless sufferers—to die.

But whilst you run the numbers at the novel coronavirus, Trump is laughably, tragically improper.