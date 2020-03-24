Trump Obsesses Over Flu Deaths, Attacks Cuomo in Softball Fox News Chat

In a Tuesday digital city corridor with a respectful Fox News panel, President Donald Trump spent a lot of his time obsessing over the choice of flu deaths America stories every year in order to downplay the specter of the coronavirus pandemic as he appears to reopen the American financial system faster than anticipated.

The president additionally took intention at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who previous in the day complained concerning the loss of ventilators gained from the government.

“I watched Governor Cuomo and he was very nice,” the president stated of the New York governor’s press convention, which preceded the Fox News city corridor, earlier than attacking Cuomo for “complaining” about receiving handiest 3,000 ventilators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regardless of wanting, in his estimation, no less than 30,000 of the units.

“He had a choice. He had a chance,” the president persevered. “He refused to order 15,000 ventilators,” Trump stated, pulling out a printout of a piece of writing from far-right weblog The Gateway Pundit and paraphrasing the headline: “It says that he didn’t buy the ventilators in 2015 for a pandemic, established death panels and lotteries instead.”

“I’m not blaming him or anything else,” Trump then pivoted, “but he shouldn’t be talking about us. He’s supposed to be buying his own ventilators. We are going to help.” He instructed Cuomo has now not been thankful sufficient for the president’s assist: “We are working very, very hard for the people of New York. We are working a lot with him. Then I watch him on this show complaining.”

Throughout the chat with Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner, Trump many times pivoted to an previous speaking level concerning the seasonal flu being simply as unhealthy or worse than COVID-19. Trump obsessively referenced the yearly loss of life depend from influenza.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu. We don’t turn the country off. Every year. When I heard the number—you know, we averaged 37,000 people a year. Can you believe that?” the president grumbled at one level. “This year we are having a bad flu season.”

“But we lose thousands of people a year to the flu,” he persevered. “We never turn the country off. We lose much more than that to automobile accidents. We didn’t call up the automobile companies and say, “Stop making cars, we don’t want cars anymore.’”

Moments later, the president turned around again to this once more, grousing that “we’ve never closed down the country from the flu” regardless of the choice of deaths it reasons every yr. (This additionally precipitated Trump to tout his makes an attempt ultimate yr to dealer peace between the Kurds and Turkey. Such sidetracks have been not unusual all over the city corridor.)

But the president’s obsessive comparability of the unconventional coronavirus to the seasonal flu was once the most typical chorus of the town-hall tournament, in which Trump’s key message was once his need to attract again on protecting restrictions and get Americans again to paintings.

Pandemic fears have persevered around the country, as stay-at-home orders and extra restrictions had been set in position to halt the unfold of the virus. But on Tuesday, Trump struck a much more constructive tone than professionals and different public officers.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by easter,” Trump declared at one level, drawing Hemmer to giddily reply: “That would be a great American resurrection.”

“Our country’s not built to shut down,” Trump later stated. He added that he believes Americans can follow social distancing and nonetheless cross to paintings, “and you’ll be able to blank your fingers 5 occasions greater than you used to.”

The pandemic would possibly imply now not having to shake fingers with other people anymore, which Trump discovered “may well be one thing excellent popping out of this.” The president additionally stressed out protective employees, “but you have to protect companies like Boeing.” The nation can’t lose a few of these main firms on account of the pandemic, the president added.

“If we lose those companies we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of jobs, millions of jobs,” Trump said. “The faster we go back the better it’s going to be.”

The nation would lose other people to the flu, however extra can be misplaced via “putting the country into a massive recession or depression,” the president stated.

“You’re going to lose people,” Trump warned. “You’re going to have suicides by the thousands, you’re going to have all sorts of things happen.”

The town-hall tournament was once additionally a surreal exhibit of Fox News sycophancy.

When Hemmer requested Trump the instant he made up our minds “we got to move on this,” the president touted his “instinct” and claimed he knew “early on” concerning the pandemic’s severity. He added that his transient China go back and forth ban, which was once imposed after the United States had already skilled its first certain circumstances, stored “probably tens of thousands” of lives.

The Fox anchor didn’t chase away at the president or observe how Trump spent weeks many times downplaying the danger—claiming it was once no danger, would in the end cross away, was once identical to the typical flu, or that heat climate would kill it—and at one level stated the coronavirus danger was once a “hoax” being driven via Democrats and the media to undermine his presidency.

Underscoring the unmistakably pleasant tone of the development, Trump at one level beamed with pleasure that Faulkner can be asking him a query. “First, I have to say Harris is one of my favorite people. I didn’t hear a word she said and I was hoping it wasn’t too devastating a question,” he stated as Fox handled some technical problems. (Her query was once now not remotely “devastating.”)

While selling the city corridor, Fox News touted that its in-house workforce of scientific professionals would take part in the development. Much just like the anchors, on the other hand, the medical doctors regularly served up softball questions and even acted in an openly obsequious means.

Towards the top of the Q&A, for instance, Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier gushed to Trump how, “as a nation, we are beholden to you for your decisive and swift action.”