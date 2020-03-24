Trump Is Raving, Fauci Is Losing and the Virus Is Winning

After Dr. Anthony Fauci instructed Science mag that he can handiest move to this point to proper the president’s lies, since “I will be able to’t soar in entrance of the microphone and push him down,“

Trump shot again on Twitter that “we can not let the remedy be worse than the drawback itself.”

Monday, Trump made transparent that used to be no passing idea however his new technique to the coronavirus, mentioning that, “We are going to save American workers, and we are going to save them quickly. And we are going to save our great American companies, both small and large. This was a medical problem. We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem.”