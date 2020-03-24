The Party of Life Embraces Trump’s Death Cult

Photo Illustration by means of Lyne Lucien/The Daily Beast/Getty

In the remaining twenty-four hours, it has develop into transparent that, regardless of warnings from professionals like Dr. Fauci, Donald Trump is prepared to sacrifice lives to take a look at and save the financial system and his possibilities for re-election.

The superb factor is that some of his outstanding supporters are beginning to say the silent phase out loud. Consider the feedback of Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who, a couple of days in the past, mentioned, “We don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu.”

In different phrases, we take inherent dangers at all times. Why must an international pandemic be any other?

