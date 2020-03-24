The Fabulous Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Walter Mercado

Walter Mercado by no means did appear completely of this Earth. The mythical Puerto Rican astrologer, whose day-to-day horoscope predictions spellbound 120 million audience an afternoon around the globe for 30 years, as an alternative gave the impression to hail from the celebs whose actions and whims he claimed to decode. His symbol used to be as abnormal because it used to be unforgettable. For 15 mins, he’d materialize on tv, dyed-blond hair blown again with grandmotherly aptitude, sermonizing in a single of an never-ending array of jewel- or sequin- or rhinestone-encrusted capes—like an airy, ’70s disco-bound house pope. He used to be the primary gender non-conforming guy many Latinos noticed on TV. Among a undeniable set, he used to be respected like a residing messiah. He’d ship our fortunes with unwavering brio and positivity, all the time with the similar affectionate sign-off: “Pero sobre todo, mucho, mucho, mucho amor.” He used to be a go back and forth.

And for lots of his audience, a complete enigma. The biographical info of Walter Mercado’s existence—no matter urged he used to be no longer beamed to this planet and existed only throughout the tv—have been type of but even so the purpose of his character, however he used to be an intensely non-public guy nevertheless. When Mercado hastily vanished off the airwaves with out clarification in 2007, theories ran amok. Perhaps he refused to develop outdated in entrance of the cameras, some ventured. Maybe he’d absconded to a personal island, or some fort in Puerto Rico. Or possibly he’d ascended again to no matter size had produced him, his time amongst earthlings dropped at an anticlimactic shut.

The documentary Mucho Mucho Amor (which used to be meant to display screen at SXSW and will circulation on Netflix this summer season) is partially an investigation of why Mercado “disappeared.” But it treats its topic as greater than only a pop-culture oddity, too. The movie is a party of a existence lived extra grandly and fabulously than maximum of us ever dare to want, norms and naysayers be damned. It probes the moral limits of being a brand-name astrologer who earnings from promoting hope—albeit handiest gently. And within the palms of administrators Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch, Mucho Mucho Amor above all units out to seize and mirror the strangeness and mild that outlined an icon and his position in Latino hearts—all with odd candor from the phenomenon himself, in what would turn out to be the overall years of his existence.

Costantini and Tabsch way their topic from the vantage level of millennials for whom Mercado used to be as immutable a reality of existence as tv itself. “I actually don’t remember a time when Walter didn’t exist,” Costantini stated after the movie’s Sundance premiere, talking for many Latinos her age. (There are some things Latinos percentage in commonplace throughout cultural, geographical, racial, and generational strains; Walter Mercado is one of them.) To floor the viewer of their standpoint, the movie serves up nostalgia-tinted recreations of what looks like a shared reminiscence: the kitchens and residing rooms the place abuelas fell into mesmerized hushes as Mercado seemed on TV, twirling a freshly reduce rose as he learn the celebs and solid his benedictions.

Then we input Mercado’s actual house—a sublimely surreal revel in similar to stepping foot within Santa’s workshop. The lifelong showman holds court docket in a two-story Moroccan villa bursting with curiosities: a photograph of him shaking palms with Bill Clinton right here, a towering Catholic statue there, a Buddhist Zen lawn nestled within the nook, and of direction a gloriously expansive closet glittering with dozens of hand-painted or exquisitely beaded capes. (“Each one has a story,” we’re instructed.) We meet the longtime platonic spouse with whom Mercado squabbles like a partner, Willie Acosta. When the filmmakers ask if he’s like Mercado’s proper hand, Acosta deadpans right away: “And his left hand, too.”

Interviews with trustworthy audience make clear Mercado’s cultural achieve. They come with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, the latter of whom is legendary for a crude parody of Mercado that the astrologer is alleged to have disliked. LGBT advocates recount the oddity and importance of a gender-bending TV character’s religious following amongst Catholic families. Former and present confidants be offering their aspects, too. Mercado’s former supervisor Bill Bakula defends the mercenary contract he satisfied his shopper to signal; it gave him keep an eye on of Mercado’s call, likeness, symbol, and previous and long run paintings, launching six years of sour prison battle. Mercado’s sisters, each and every identically as blond as he, recall the wear accomplished to his profession and to him; the day after he gained his call again, they are saying, he suffered a center assault.

And slowly, via just about 3 years of interviews and intimate glimpses of him at house (together with bare-faced and in simple white tees!), Mercado himself opens up about his existence in the back of the cape—with the precise drama and panache.

Mercado opens with an foundation tale that may’t most likely be true however feels actual nevertheless. Animated tarot-style playing cards illustrate the scene: As a boy in his homeland of Ponce, he tells us, a chook as soon as fell from the sky at his toes, lifeless. He picked it up, stated a prayer, and breathed existence again into it, then watched because the animal fluttered away. Amazed townspeople started visiting him in droves, lining as much as be blessed or healed. “And then I turned into Walter of the Miracles,” he concludes, no longer batting an eye fixed.

Mercado flips between English and Spanish as he tells tales, his voice no much less sonorous than it used to be in previous years. Another adolescence story performs out somewhat extra plausibly, outlining an early sense of what made him other. “When I saw other boys, I knew that I had another way of life,” he recollects. He learn books and performed the piano whilst his brother rode horses. With his mom’s strengthen, he resolved to nourish his variations for the remainder of his existence: “I’m going to fabricate, to create a famous person in me,” he recollects. And so he did.

Black-and-white pictures of a muscular younger Mercado be offering a glimpse of his early years in display trade. There he’s stretching gracefully, again became to the digicam in an suave nude portrait, or mid-air in dance and theater performances. He seemed on telenovelas, simply outmatching their melodrama. As Acosta tells it, Mercado used to be invited to tape a promo for a play at a neighborhood Telemundo station. On a lark, whilst nonetheless in gown as a white-robed Hindu prince, he ad-libbed horoscope readings on digicam. Calls started pouring in and the station’s basic supervisor demanded that Mercado go back to learn the horoscopes once more—in the similar gown. Hence Walter Mercado the extravagant TV astrologist used to be born.

“The fight to regain control of his name and image, it turns out, is why Mercado faded away from television.”

At the peak of his popularity within the mid-’90s, Mercado’s horoscope readings seemed all the way through the Spanish-language nightly information display Primer Impacto, which hired a liberal definition of “news.” Segments about ghosts and chupacabras coexisted with exact goings-on, lending the hour a faintly mystical air through which Mercado flourished. He toured the arena, revealed books, met fanatics who screamed for him like a rock famous person—as one former viewer observes, he used to be “sort of Elvis, sort of Liberace, sort of the pope.” A stain lingers from that technology, then again: the 1-(900)-number empire of fortune-telling psychics that spawned underneath Mercado’s call.

In an English-language business for the astrology hotline, a lady exclaims, “I won $9,000 at Indian bingo. Thank you, Walter Mercado!” Mercado’s personal “predictions” on-air have been in most cases obscure and motivational—maximum amounted to a easy urging to consider in oneself, paintings onerous, and persevere regardless of tricky occasions. That messaging resonated particularly in immigrant communities. But the psychics paid via the minute to shell out much less moderately thought to be recommendation have been at least scammers. Filmmakers push Mercado in short on whether or not the hotline used to be exploitative, designed to take benefit of the determined. But the blame briefly turns to his ex-manager Bakula as an alternative, who it appears engineered the endeavor and quickly cannibalized the astrologer’s model for his personal benefit. The battle to regain keep an eye on of his call and symbol, it seems, is why Mercado light clear of tv.

Despite his untimely bow from the airwaves, Mercado’s efficiency as a logo has been reclaimed via millennial Latinos lately. Memes, art work, and tributes to the astrologer proliferate on-line, and it isn’t onerous to peer why. His symbol represents a nostalgic bond to the oldsters and grandparents who welcomed him into our families. His genre is peerless, natural camp. Astrology, in the meantime, is a most popular software for dealing with unsure occasions; studying and predicting horoscopes is cool once more. Mercado’s fluid expressions of gender for many years on TV, in the meantime, can now be favored as groundbreaking—there are genderqueer younger individuals who imagine him an early beacon of illustration.

Mercado himself by no means officially got here out as homosexual. When prodded on communicate presentations, he’d reflexively specific a common love for his target audience slightly than for one particular person. His guardedness on the time used to be of direction justified. If Mercado had pop out early in his profession, he nearly no doubt shouldn’t have loved the decades-long reign that he did. Still, when co-director Tabsch asks Mercado why he nonetheless refuses to speak about his sexuality, Mercado responds with a deflective flourish: “Because I have sexuality with the wind, with the flowers in the garden, with all the beautiful display of nature,” he says airily. “I don’t need a person… I have sex with life. With clothes, with beauty.”

The digicam at one level lingers on a framed diptych within his house: Mercado reverse Oscar Wilde. Tabsch tries once more: “You’re not telling me you’re a virgin?” Mercado permits a dramatic pause, then shoulder-shimmies and grins: “The only one in town.” He soaks up the digicam as laughter erupts from in the back of it. He’s residing for this.

Mercado didn’t go back to tv prior to his dying on the age of 87 closing November. But he used to be reunited with the general public he so adored one closing time, first in a retrospective of his 50-year profession on the HistoryMiami Museum. He may no longer stroll on his personal on the time, so he used to be carried into the show off on a golden throne. He spent lengthy mins there staring at at pictures, complimenting his more youthful self. He gave the impression to want he may do all of it once more. But he used to be no longer mournful. “I don’t expect another heaven,” he stated. “Heaven is today. Heaven is now.” He quickly launched into a press excursion that wrapped simply months prior to he departed this aircraft for excellent. His message then, because it all the time had, remained the similar: keep fabulous, get to paintings, and as all the time, mucho, mucho amor.