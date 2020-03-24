Seth Meyers Unloads on Trump for Mocking Mitt Romney’s Coronavirus Quarantine

It appeared lovely bizarre when Seth Meyers delivered his most up-to-date “A Closer Look” section with no studio target audience. Eleven days later, it were given even more bizarre as Meyers introduced his newest take on the radical coronavirus pandemic to audience from an empty hallway in his space.

“It may be weird to do this from a hallway,” the Late Night host mentioned. “But at least I’m not doing it from a public beach!”

Meyers stuck his target audience up on just about each and every facet of the disaster that he has neglected over the last week, together with the revelation that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had examined sure for COVID-19 after frequenting the Senate fitness center and pool whilst he used to be ready for his take a look at effects. “What else did he do, lick every desk in the Senate chamber and shake hands with the Lincoln Memorial?” he requested.

But whilst Paul is up to now the one member of the Senate to check sure, a number of others have entered self-quarantine, together with Sen. Mitt Romney. Meyers performed the clip of Trump learning Romney had are available touch with any individual who has the virus and replied through pronouncing, “Gee, that’s too bad.” When a reporter requested the president in the event that they detected “sarcasm” in his reaction, Trump mentioned, “No, none whatsoever.”

“Oh no? That wasn’t sarcasm?” Meyers requested. “So you’re genuinely concerned about Romney’s well-being? Did you also send him a get-well card that said, ‘Ohhhh you’re sick??? I’m sooooooo soooorry!”

“That’s just a reminder that Donald Trump never passes up an opportunity to remind us that he is an awful person,” the host endured. “Even the midst of a global pandemic. It’s almost like he’s afraid we’ll forget. Like he’s worried if he’s too focused on solving the crisis people won’t remember that he’s the same ‘asshole’ who tweeted, ‘I’ve never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.’”

