Scientology Chief David Miscavige Is a Coronavirus Denier, Says Top Critic

As the unconventional coronavirus continues to unfold across the planet—with the worldwide toll on Tuesday surpassing 400,000 circumstances and 18,000 deaths—the Church of Scientology is formally scoffing on the pandemic and inspiring fans to proceed customary spiritual actions whilst treating conventional science and governmental authority with skepticism.

In a March 13 eyes-only memo to his estimated 25,000 to 55,000 participants within the United States, Scientology chief David Miscavige known as the world public-health disaster “the current hysteria, whether you believe in it or not (and the only thing you can be certain of is that it is hysteria)…”

Miscavige—who has led the church since Jan. 24, 1986, when founder L. Ron Hubbard “dropped his body to continue his research on another planet,” as Scientologists describe his loss of life—endured: “Have no doubt, there is no slowing down for us…So once this current situation passes—and it will pass—you are going to need a seatbelt for when the rocket boosters fire for liftoff.”

Noted Scientology critic Tony Ortega, who posted Miscavige’s memo on his Underground Bunker web site Tuesday morning, advised The Daily Beast: “For the last 11 days, all Scientologists have been getting calls to come down and read it in person. They didn’t want to email it because they didn’t want anybody else to see it. It’s supposed to be secret, but I managed to get a copy.”

Ortega mentioned Miscavige’s memo—titled “Inspector General Network Bulletin No. 88”—is particularly vital as it was once issued on L. Ron Hubbard’s birthday, a day that may have featured a huge birthday party, Scientology’s maximum necessary observance.

Noting that Scientology “protocol mandates against a mass gathering in times of illness and disease,” Miscavige lamented in his memo that “our event hall in Clearwater has cancelled all public events until at least April,” together with “our annual Weekend of all Weekends.”

“They shut it down and he was very angry about it, so he put out that briefing that day,” Ortega mentioned. “They’re trying to get people to come in. They’re saying you gotta stay with the courses and auditing, and they’re worrying about the money drying up. Scientology was not set up to be done over the Internet. It really requires person-to-person contact.”

Church of Scientology spokespersons in Los Angeles didn’t reply to a voicemail message inquiring for remark.

Miscavige claimed in his memo that Scientology employees are “preventing and/or killing whatever this virus is,” if certainly it’s actual, through sanitizing the church’s quite a lot of houses with “massive infusions of airborne ozone, as well as nebulized peroxide and Decon7.”

He added parenthetically: “(If you haven’t seen these applications, that’s because the operation occurs in unoccupied spaces before you arrive.)”

Ortega commented that such measures will most likely do not anything to offer protection to some 3,000 staff and participants of Scientology’s Sea Org military who reside “cheek by jowl” in densely crowded church installations in Los Angeles, California, Clearwater, Florida, and different locales.

“You don’t catch it from the building. You catch it from another person,” Ortega mentioned. “Miscavige is endangering the people who work for him.”

On his web site, Ortega posted contemporary pictures—taken prior to now two days, he mentioned—of parked vehicles beside a Scientology construction in Columbus, Ohio, indicating folks doing paintings and different crew actions inside of.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has “ordered Ohioans to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go to work,” his press secretary Daniel Tierney advised The Daily Beast, including that the order calls for employers to supply hand sanitizer and different protection measures, and staff to apply social distancing if they’re offering very important services and products.

“There is an exception for religious gatherings,” Tierney added, even though he famous that the Ohio Conference of Catholic Bishops, for one, has suspended the duty to wait mass as Easter approaches.

As for any imaginable enforcement movements in opposition to the Columbus Scientology middle, “it’s going to be complaint-based,” Tierney mentioned. “If someone doesn’t feel safe as an employee, or they don’t feel safe as a customer entering the establishment, they’re going to call their local health department or local law enforcement.”

In his memo, Miscavige put the phrase “pandemic” in doubtful scare quotes and derided the health-care pros and scientists combating the unfold as practitioners of “‘almost’ medicine and science that you can’t yet prevent whatever this latest ‘outbreak’ happens to be. BUT there is nothing ‘almost’ about Dianetics and Scientology.”

Miscavige reassured his fans that “this latest planetary bullbait is but a blip in an epic Whole Track drama.”

Ortega defined: “‘Bullbait’ is one of the most basic activities when you first start in Scientology. One person sits across from you in a chair and shouts insults and abuse at you, and you’re not supposed to flinch. You’re supposed to have a thousand-yard stare. If you flinch, you have to start all over again.”

The “Whole Track drama,” in the meantime, refers to Scientologists’ trust that human beings are in reality a bodily manifestation of “thetans” who’ve lived numerous lives over billions and billions of years. “Your current life is only a short blip,” Ortega mentioned.