Playwright Terrence McNally Dies at 81 After Coronavirus Complications

Playwright Terrence McNally died on Tuesday at age 81, following headaches because of the coronavirus.

The Tony Award–profitable playwright died in Sarasota, Florida, in step with Deadline. McNally used to be a lung most cancers survivor with power obstructive pulmonary illness. McNally is probably the most well-known individual to die from COVID-19.

Deadline reported that McNally is survived through his husband Tom Kirdahy, ro whom he has been married since 2003, in addition to his brother Peter McNally.

In 2019, McNally used to be awarded the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater. McNally received Tonys within the 90’s for his performs Love! Valour! Compassion! in 1995 and Master Class in 1996. He additionally received Tonys for the musicals Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993 and Ragtime in 1998, which he wrote the books for.

Throughout his existence, McNally wrote dozens of performs, starting with And the Things That Go Bump within the Night in 1964, and maximum lately Fire and Air in 2018. In 1975, actress Rita Moreno received a Tony-award for her efficiency in his play The Ritz. He used to be the topic of the 2018 documentary Every Act of Life.

Playwright Terrence McNally seems in a portrait taken in his house on March 2, 2020 in New York City.

Al Pereira/Getty

McNally used to be born in St. Petersburg, Florida in 1938. He moved to New York in 1956 to check journalism at Columbia University, in step with Broadway.com.