Pennsylvania State Rep Files Resolution Calling for ‘State Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer’ to Atone for Coronavirus Pandemic

Pennsylvania State Representative Stephanie Borowicz has referred to as for her state to acknowledge March 30, 2020 as “A State Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer” in a answer offered to Pennsylvania’s General Assembly on Monday.

“During the pandemic of 2020 and the ensuing uncertainty and anxiety of this time, Pennsylvanians may be comforted by turning to a day of humiliation, fasting and prayer,” Borowicz wrote in regulation which additionally stated the coronavirus pandemic could also be a “punishment inflicted upon us for our presumptuous sins.”

However, Borowicz’s answer does now not explicitly state that the prayers of Pennsylvanians will remedy the coronavirus. Instead, “the united cry of the nation will be heard on high and answered with blessing no less than the pardon of our national sins and the restoration of our new divided and suffering country to its former happy condition of unity and peace.”

Newsweek reached out to Borowicz’s place of job for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Borowicz’s proposed regulation borrows language from a an identical answer handed through President Abraham Lincoln throughout the Civil War in April 1863 through which all of the country used to be referred to as to dedicate themselves to non secular ceremonies as an alternative of “their ordinary secular pursuits” for an afternoon.

In 2019, Borowicz drew grievance for a gap prayer on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives through which she requested God’s forgiveness at the similar day because the swearing-in of Representative Movita Johnson-Harrell, the primary Muslim lady to be elected to the state’s legislature.

House Minority Whip Jordan Harris stated in a commentary on the time that Borowicz’s prayer used to be “divisive.”

“Let me be clear,” Harris stated. “I am a Christian. I spend my Sunday mornings in church worshiping and being thankful for all that I have. But in no way does that mean I would flaunt my religion at those who worship differently than I do.”

“There is no room in our Capitol building for actions such as this,” Harris persevered, “and it’s incredibly disappointing that today’s opening prayer was so divisive.”

Places of worship in some states have closed their doorways so as to fight the unfold of coronavirus. Catholic church buildings in New York canceled mass because the New York Archdiocese stated in March puts of worship in ten counties would best be open for personal prayer. All in-person products and services performed through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) have additionally been canceled on a world degree.

“We have counseled with worldwide governmental, ecclesiastical, and medical leaders and have prayerfully considered the current circumstances,” stated the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a March commentary. “We want to be good global citizens and do what we can to control this contagious illness.”

Houston, Texas megachurch Lakewood Church, pastored through Joel Osteen, began streaming its products and services on-line due to the risk of group unfold coronavirus.

“It has always been a priority for us to offer our members and our guests a safe and healthy environment to worship and take their next steps towards Jesus,” learn a commentary on Lakewood’s site.