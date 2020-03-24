Olympic Committee Member Dick Pound Says Tokyo Games Will Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus

An established member of the International Olympic Committee mentioned on Monday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will probably be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An authentic announcement has now not but been issued, however Dick Pound mentioned the development can be rescheduled for 2021.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound informed USA Today in an interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Pound mentioned the IOC governing frame will convene within the coming weeks to decide how the 2020 Olympic video games will transfer ahead. “It will come in stages,” Pound mentioned, including, “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

Olympic committees in Canada and Australia showed on Sunday that they wouldn’t ship athletes to compete within the Tokyo video games due to the well being dangers posed via the pandemic. “While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee mentioned in a commentary on Sunday.

“The athletes desperately want to go to the games,” mentioned Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll on Monday, “but they also take onboard their own personal health.”

The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 24, will be the first Olympics to ever be postponed.

The IOC has confronted expanding drive to droop the video games as coaching schedules were critically disrupted via the pandemic. Athletes and coaches were not able to teach—and lots of are mandated to keep house—as gyms, tracks, and public areas were compelled to shut around the world.

On Sunday, IOC President Thomas Bach asserted that the video games would now not be canceled, however added, “Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the games. The IOC wants to be part of the solution. Therefore we have made it our leading principle to safeguard the health of everyone involved, and to contribute to containing the virus.”