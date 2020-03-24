MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund gets all-star help for donations, concerts





When artists began canceling displays because of the coronavirus outbreak in February, Harvey Mason Jr., the chairman and meantime CEO of the Recording Academy, noticed that the track trade used to be headed into devastating, unparalleled territory.

“We knew right away when one or two tours got canceled,” he tells Fortune. “If people aren’t able to do concerts, it’s going to be really hard for our community to continue to make money. That’s musicians, cartage people, engineers, lighting—everybody who works to put these things on, not just the people you see on the stage singing.”

That’s why the Academy and its affiliated charitable group MusiCares temporarily established the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supplies monetary help to track trade pros whose jobs and lives had been disrupted by way of the pandemic. To kick issues off, each organizations donated $1 million every, and extra contributions are coming in from far and wide the trade. Payments are already going out to help other folks with hire, scientific expenses, groceries, psychological well being remedy, and different wishes.

Considering that many of us within the track international perform independently, with out advantages or protections afforded to standard full-time staff, the location is especially dire. “It’ll be the worst thing to happen to a lot of industries, but definitely for ours,” Mason says. “During Katrina, MusiCares served around 3,500 people and gave away almost $4 million. If you take that huge disaster and extend it across the country and think about how many musicians in the U.S. alone are going to be needing help, that gives you an idea of the scale.”

To be eligible for the MusiCares fund, candidates to start with needed to have a minimum of 5 years of employment within the track trade (or six commercially launched recordings or track movies), however the board voted to calm down the factors to help extra other folks. Now, the minimal is 3 years, even though the ones with much less might be regarded as. The quantities given out are nonetheless being completed on a case-by-case foundation, versus a suite quantity like the federal government’s proposed stimulus tests, whilst the fund awaits extra donations. “If we could give $10,000 to everybody that asks, we would rather do that,” Mason says. “But it’s just going to be a matter of how much money can we raise and how many people need help.”

So a ways, the donations are pouring in, because of Mason and his colleagues hitting up all their contacts within the trade for help. On Tuesday, they introduced that the fund has grown by way of hundreds of thousands, thank you partly to donations from Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM and Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL, and YouTube Music. “It’s been just person to person, one-on-one outreach. Steve Bloom, who’s the chairman of MusiCares has been very active and has done an amazing job. I’ve been calling, emailing, using relationships that we both have,” Mason says. “It’s been targeted to the streaming companies, the labels, the publishers, managers, artists. There have been estates who call and say, ‘Hey, we want to donate.’ We’ve been really surprised and excited about that.”

Musicians themselves have additionally been the use of their break day the street to pitch in with songs, performances, and partnerships. Father John Misty launched a dwell album by way of Bandcamp to profit the fund, Dirty Projectors launched a canopy of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell are soliciting donations all over their day by day at-home live-streaming concerts, live performance website online Bandsintown is elevating cash via a week-long marathon of on-line displays, and Alicia Keys teamed with Amazon to unfold the phrase by way of Instagram and donate as much as $100,000 every, with lovers inspired to love, touch upon, and percentage the publish.

Going ahead, the Academy and MusiCares plan to carry concerts and “festivals” with long-running productions “rather than just one person in a room, playing,” as Mason says. Aside from serving to spice up the fund, he believes it has a secondary function—serving to the lovers at domestic who’re additionally suffering financially and/or emotionally. “Music and art are things that people need when they don’t feel as good as they normally do. That’s why we’re really pushing to get more performances going for people in their homes. Not being able to come together and rally around music like people normally do is a hardship for everyone, so we want to be able to provide something in this crazy time.”

Even regardless of overseeing round the clock claims for help and such a lot of other folks in ache, Mason sees this effort and the spirit of neighborhood imbued in it as causes to be positive.

“I would say signs of hope are how generous people are being around the initiative that we’ve started. I would say the signs of hope are that people in need are starting to get to take advantage of the fund that we’ve raised. And I think the ultimate sign of hope is going to be when we start gathering around music performances that are generated specifically not only to give back to the community but also to try and give back to our culture in a time when we need it. You’re seeing more people create more music, more people sharing, people reaching out to bring people together. Hopefully, that can be a positive that comes out of this. I just know music is going to be an important part of the healing.”

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—How Emmy season is continuing, with warning, amid the coronavirus disaster

—Filmmakers should make a selection as coronavirus forces gala’s on-line

—Contagion author, medical adviser replicate on movie’s newfound relevance amid coronavirus disaster

—How Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing may just exchange the leisure trade

—Don Cheadle on Black Monday, Wall Street within the Trump generation, and hope concerning the local weather exchange combat

Subscribe to Outbreak, a day by day publication roundup of news at the coronavirus pandemic and its have an effect on on international trade. It’s loose to get it for your inbox.









Source link