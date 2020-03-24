Jeremy Renner Wants to Lower Child Support Payments Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Jeremy Renner says the unconventional coronavirus has landed him in an surprising monetary tight spot—and consequently, he has requested a Los Angeles pass judgement on to decrease his kid strengthen bills.

According to court docket paperwork acquired by way of TMZ and Us Weekly, the Marvel actor has requested to decrease bills to his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, for his or her daughter, Ava, from $30,000 monthly, to one thing that extra carefully fits her “reasonable needs”—which he estimates quantity to $11,201 monthly.

“I had planned for my income to be substantially lower this year, due to the fact that the Avengers film series has now finished production and been released,” Us Weekly quotes from the court docket medical doctors. “I did have some work lined up; however, with the advent of the coronavirus, the film and television industry has gone on indefinite hiatus, and it is likely that most productions will not resume again prior to the end of the year. As such, the projects that I had previously lined up to film this year are likely cancelled or postponed.”

Pacheco first filed for divorce from Renner remaining September, in addition to sole custody in their daughter, Ava, who’s six years outdated. She additionally asked that Renner’s visits along with his daughter be monitored. Renner quickly countered with a equivalent request for sole custody and supervised visitation. That fight continues to these days.

Pacheco alleged remaining October that Renner threatened to kill her whilst prime on cocaine, and that their nanny as soon as overheard Renner vowing to kill her after which himself as a result of “it was better that Ava had no parents than to have (Pacheco) as a mother.” Pacheco additionally stated that on a separate instance, Renner put a gun in his mouth earlier than firing into the ceiling as their daughter slept in her room.

Renner’s rep denied the claims on the time with a commentary: “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide.”

In his lawsuit, Renner accuses Pacheco of the usage of their daughter’s kid strengthen bills as “her own ‘slush fund,’” each to strengthen her way of life and to degree a “custody war” towards him in court docket, in accordance to Us Weekly. TMZ notes that Renner may be asking for that his trade managers keep an eye on the budget in Ava’s account.

A consultant for Pacheco didn’t straight away reply to The Daily Beast’s request for remark.