Idiot TikTok user LICKS toilet seat in vile ‘coronavirus challenge’ as Piers Morgan calls for attempted murder charge
Idiot TikTok user LICKS toilet seat in vile 'coronavirus challenge' as Piers Morgan calls for attempted murder charge

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

THIS is the vile second a sicko licks a toilet seat for a coronavirus TikTok problem as Piers Morgan calls for him to get charged with attempted murder.

The disgusting video presentations the fool stroll right into a public restroom with a duffel bag ahead of squatting subsequent to a toilet seat, licking it two times and telling the digital camera “coronavirus challenge”.

⚠ Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates

This is the moment this sicko licks a toilet seat for TikTok
This is the instant this sicko licks a toilet seat for TikTok
This is when the the lad looks at the camera and says 'coronavirus challenge'
This is when the the lad appears to be like on the digital camera and says 'coronavirus problem'
Piers Morgan has called for the lad to get arrested
Piers Morgan has known as for the lad to get arrested
The co-host of Good Morning Britain tweeted he used to be “serious” about his calls for for the man in the video to get arrested.

He wrote: “These people need to be arrested & charged with attempted murder. I’m serious.”

The killer malicious program has killed 17,156 globally and inflamed just about 400,000.

This isn’t the primary time Piers has known as for the arrest of somebody once they filmed themselves licking gadgets amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, Piers aired a clip at the morning programme of a person licking a shelf of bottles in a grocery store.

Piers led calls for his arrest and mentioned he must be denied healthcare if he comes down with the killer malicious program.

He furiously mentioned: “This is of someone in America, who went to a grocery store understanding the coronavirus is attacking everybody in the United States and he did this and posted it on-line.

“What I wish to occur to him is I’d like him discovered, and I’m positive they’re going to get him.

“I would love him put in jail, right away. And then I would love him disadvantaged of any healthcare must he then get the virus having attempted to intentionally give it to probably a lot of people.

“That might concentrate the minds of these morons and it might concentrate the minds of these morons we have here.”

Last week, influencer Ava Louise, 22, uploaded a vile clip of her licking a toilet seat and mentioned she used to be finishing the “coronavirus challenge.”

It’s undetermined whether or not the toilet used to be a public one, however apparently the video used to be taken on a aircraft.

Ava’s antics have been closely criticised via audience who branded it as “seriously stupid.”

People licking toilet seats has become a growing trend on TikTok
People licking toilet seats has grow to be a rising pattern on TikTok
The man asked the camera if anyone was scared of the coronavirus
The guy requested the digital camera if somebody used to be petrified of the coronavirus
The video was shown on Good Morning Britain
The video used to be proven on Good Morning Britain
A woman has been slammed for licking a toilet seat as part of a 'coronavirus challenge'
A lady has been slammed for licking a toilet seat as a part of a 'coronavirus problem'



