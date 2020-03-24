Idiot TikTok user LICKS toilet seat in vile ‘coronavirus challenge’ as Piers Morgan calls for attempted murder charge







THIS is the vile second a sicko licks a toilet seat for a coronavirus TikTok problem as Piers Morgan calls for him to get charged with attempted murder.

The disgusting video presentations the fool stroll right into a public restroom with a duffel bag ahead of squatting subsequent to a toilet seat, licking it two times and telling the digital camera “coronavirus challenge”.

The co-host of Good Morning Britain tweeted he used to be “serious” about his calls for for the man in the video to get arrested.

He wrote: “These people need to be arrested & charged with attempted murder. I’m serious.”

The killer malicious program has killed 17,156 globally and inflamed just about 400,000.

This isn’t the primary time Piers has known as for the arrest of somebody once they filmed themselves licking gadgets amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, Piers aired a clip at the morning programme of a person licking a shelf of bottles in a grocery store.

Piers led calls for his arrest and mentioned he must be denied healthcare if he comes down with the killer malicious program.

He furiously mentioned: “This is of someone in America, who went to a grocery store understanding the coronavirus is attacking everybody in the United States and he did this and posted it on-line.

“What I wish to occur to him is I’d like him discovered, and I’m positive they’re going to get him.

“I would love him put in jail, right away. And then I would love him disadvantaged of any healthcare must he then get the virus having attempted to intentionally give it to probably a lot of people.

“That might concentrate the minds of these morons and it might concentrate the minds of these morons we have here.”

Last week, influencer Ava Louise, 22, uploaded a vile clip of her licking a toilet seat and mentioned she used to be finishing the “coronavirus challenge.”

It’s undetermined whether or not the toilet used to be a public one, however apparently the video used to be taken on a aircraft.

Ava’s antics have been closely criticised via audience who branded it as “seriously stupid.”

