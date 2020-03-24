Hero Italian priest, 72, dies from coronavirus after giving ventilator to younger patient he didn’t even know





A HERO priest in Italy died from coronavirus after he gave a respirator to a tender patient he didn’t know.

Father Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, died in a health center in Lovere, Bergamo on Monday night time after contracting COVID-19.

At least 60 clergymen have died from the killer computer virus in Italy, with the rustic reporting the best loss of life rely and an infection fee outdoor of mainland China.

Bergamo, within the Lombardy area, is likely one of the worst affected spaces in Italy, accounting for over part of all COVID-19 similar deaths within the nation.

According to the Lovere Hospital, Father Berardelli refused to use a respirator his parishioners had purchased for him.

The selfless priest as a substitute selected to give it to a younger patient who was once preventing for existence.

Residents of Casnigo had been reported to have applauded from their home windows and balconies because the coffin was once taken for burial.

Tributes poured in on social media, with one from Priest James Martin studying: “He is a “Martyr of Charity,” a saint like St. Maximilian Kolbe, who in Auschwitz volunteered to take where of a condemned guy with a circle of relatives, and was once killed.

“Don Giuseppe Berardelli, patron of those who suffer from coronavirus and all who care for them, pray for us!”

Another tribute learn: “He really is a saint. “Santo subito.”

Due to native services and products being stretched to capability, with the Guardian just lately reporting that burials had been happening each part hour in Bergamo, there was once unfortunately no funeral for Father Berardelli.

On Tuesday, Pope Francis led a prayer for the deceased medical doctors and clergymen in Italy.

The Pontiff led worshipper in “thanking God for their heroic example in serving those who were sick”.

Italian dioceses that have misplaced clergymen to coronavirus come with Parma, Cremona, Milan, Lodi, Brescia, Casale Monferrato, Tortona, Trento, Bolzano, Salerno, Ariano Irpino, Nuoro, and Pesaro.

Italy, which has observed 6,077 deaths, has been underneath strict lockdown because it tries to forestall the unfold of an infection.

The high minister close down maximum companies and banned public gatherings national on 12 March because it attempted to halt the unfold of the virus.

Bars, eating places and most department stores – in addition to colleges and universities – have all been shutdown through regulation.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Europe because the epicentre of the illness as China skilled a day by day slow-down in infections.





