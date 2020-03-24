Fox Business Host Lou Dobbs Is Still Praising Trump’s Coronavirus Response Under Self-Quarantine

Last Friday, Lou Dobbs used to be not able to host his personal display as a result of he had entered self-quarantine after any person on his group of workers had examined certain for COVID-19. On Monday evening, he known as in to speak to fill-in host David Asman and had not anything however excellent issues to mention about how President Trump has been dealing with the disaster.

During their dialog, Asman introduced up what he described because the media’s “repeated attempt to drive a wedge between Anthony Fauci—who everybody agrees is a brilliant man, is doing extraordinarily heroic work in dealing with the virus—to drive a wedge between him and the president.” He mentioned it’s been “wonderful to see those attempts fall flat, when Dr. Fauci comes up and says that’s absolutely not true.”

“Yes. It’s absolutely not true,” Dobbs answered.

In a chain of interviews over the weekend, Dr. Fauci did his highest to stick diplomatic when requested how he can stand by means of as Trump pushes unfounded theories throughout press briefings. “I don’t want to embarrass him,” Fauci informed The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd. “I don’t want to act like a tough guy, like I stood up to the president. I just want to get the facts out.”

“I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down,” he added in an interview with Science mag. Asked if he has been criticized by means of somebody within the management for his visual response when Trump referred to the “deep State Department,” Fauci replied, “No comment.”

“The president has been exactly right about those two drugs—hydroxychloroquine—it’s just amazing,” Dobbs mentioned on Monday evening, mispronouncing the identify of the antimalarial drug. “And that is now being prescribed, it now holds great hope.”

While medical trials are underway, it isn’t, as Dobbs suggests, recently “being prescribed” to sufferers with the coronavirus. Along with Fauci, each the FDA and the surgeon basic have advised warning about touting it as some type of miracle remedy.

“And the president was right and frankly Fauci was wrong,” he added. “Because he said the president is speaking as a layman. No, he’s speaking as the president of the United States whose responsibility is for the lives and safety of millions of Americans.”