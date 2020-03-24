Florida Gov. Calls For People Flying From NYC to Go Under Two Week Quarantine

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduced Monday that any one arriving into the state on flights from New York and surrounding spaces should go through a compulsory 14-day quarantine.

New York has been hit specifically exhausting via the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with the greater than 20,000 infections reported within the state as of Monday representing virtually part of the U.S. general. Florida’s general reported circumstances had been simply over 1,200. The Republican governor mentioned he had spoken with President Donald Trump prior to deciding to factor an government order meant to prevent New Yorkers from bringing the virus to Florida.

“Anybody traveling from those regions in New York or New Jersey to the state of Florida is going to have to do a mandatory 14-day self-isolation,” DeSantis mentioned all the way through a press briefing. “That’s the only way we can be sure that that virus is not going to be re-introduced in the state of Florida and then spread.”

Travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut shall be topic to the required quarantine starting Tuesday, in accordance to the governor’s order acquired via Newsweek. Anyone who violates the order might be topic to 60 days in prison and a $500 high quality. Airline staff and the ones appearing emergency well being or army tasks are exempt.

DeSantis had not too long ago been criticized for failing to take movements that many public well being professionals say may lend a hand include the virus. Last week, he refused to close down crowded seashores as school scholars on spring smash flooded the state. He later reversed path and closed probably the most seashores along side state parks. Quite a few the scholars have since examined sure for COVID-19.

The governor insisted that he would now not be following the instance of alternative states via ordering non-essential companies to close down and directing other folks to keep at house, claiming the transfer used to be now not essential for the reason that virus isn’t but “impacting every corner of the state.”

“I think given our circumstance, that would not be advisable,” mentioned DeSantis. “When you’re ordering people to shelter in place, you are consigning probably hundreds of thousands of Floridians to lose their jobs, you’re throwing their lives into potential disarray. If that were something that were necessary statewide because the health comes first, that would be one thing.”

DeSantis believes that such movements have backfired somewhere else and led to the virus being unfold across the nation via other folks fleeing closely inflamed spaces for puts like Florida.

“If you look at what happened in New York, when they did the stay at home order, what did people do?” DeSantis informed journalists previous on Monday. “Well, a lot of people fled the city… we’re getting huge amounts of people flying in.”