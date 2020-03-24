



DRUGS lord Pablo Escobar has left an ecological reward by way of uploading hippos, researchers claim.

The gangster was once shot useless elderly 43 in 1993 — leaving at the back of 4 hippos he introduced to his non-public zoo in Colombia.

Pablo Escobar purchased 4 hippos for his non-public zoo sooner than his deasth[/caption]

The hippos have now multiplied to between 80 and 100[/caption]

Since then, their numbers have grown to an estimated 80 to 100 and made their means into the rustic’s waterways.

Until now, they have got been seen as an invasive and perilous pest.

But in the most recent learn about, researchers say they’re bringing a misplaced diversity back to the ecosystem.

The group, together with mavens from the University of Sussex, say they’re a substitute for large llamas and a mammal referred to as a notoungulate, each now extinct.

Researcher Dr John Rowan mentioned: “While hippos don’t perfectly replace any one extinct species, they restore parts of important ecologies across several species.”

